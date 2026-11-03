RBA raises cash rate to 4.85 per cent, highest since 2008

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 per cent, its highest level since late 2008, citing oil prices and an AI construction boom. The 6-3 vote split the board as the bank warned inflation may not return to target until 2028.

The Reserve Bank has raised the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 per cent, its highest level since November 2008, around the peak of the global financial crisis.

The decision is the fifth rate increase of 2026. The board voted 6-3 in favour of the hike, with six members supporting an increase to 4.85 per cent and three voting to leave the rate unchanged at 4.60 per cent. The last time the RBA board split was in May, when eight members voted for a hike and one held out. The majority decision will hit households with mortgages.

Also read RBA Expected to Raise Rates to 4.85 Percent, Warned of Recession Risk

For a 30-year 600,000 dollar mortgage, the rise adds about 100 dollars in monthly repayments, even as the housing market has slowed more sharply than expected. People with high-interest savings accounts will see their savings accrue more interest if their bank passes on the higher rate. RBA officials had signalled in recent weeks that they intended to lift rates, arguing they could not afford to let inflation expectations drift higher.

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Inflation Expectations and Oil Prices

The bank wants annual consumer price inflation to average around 2.5 per cent over the cycle, the middle of its 2 to 3 per cent target range. Deputy governor Andrew Hauser said there is an increasing share of businesses thinking that maybe 3 to 3.5 per cent is the new normal. That is the central banker's nightmare, he said. We cannot allow expectations to shift away from the target.

The RBA said Middle East conflict and an AI construction boom have intensified the fight to slow price growth. Brent crude was expected to be around 76 US dollars a barrel in August, but it is now 104 US dollars a barrel and has averaged above 110 US dollars over the past two months. The bank still expects oil to cost around 80 US dollars a barrel by the end of 2028.

Business investment, largely in data centres and computer servers, is expected to grow 12 per cent this year, up from an August forecast of 4.3 per cent. AI and computer component companies worldwide are pushing through large price rises that are showing up in higher inflation figures. The bank warned the AI construction boom could hurt home building.

The ramp-up of investment in data centres may also contribute to capacity and pricing pressures domestically, particularly by drawing on resources in the construction industry, it said. AI-related investment is driving rapid growth in prices for technology-related goods, and inflation in many goods and services remains high.

AI Boom Drives Inflation Forecasts

In its latest forecasts, the bank said it did not expect trimmed mean inflation, its preferred gauge of price pressures, to reach the middle of its 2 to 3 per cent target until June 2028. Headline inflation is expected to peak at 4.5 per cent by Christmas before beginning to fall. In August, the bank predicted trimmed mean inflation would hit 2.6 per cent by December 2027.

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Several cost pressures are driven by international factors, but the bank noted domestic capacity constraints were worse than previously thought. It warned that higher interest rates, higher inflation and falling property prices could hit economic activity harder than expected. If consumers pull back on discretionary spending faster than forecast, the economy could be a full percentage point, or about 28 billion dollars, smaller by the end of 2028 than anticipated.

Unemployment would then likely approach 5.5 per cent, half a percentage point higher than the RBA forecasts. Public demand, effectively government spending, was weaker than expected in the first half of this year. The bank said an easing in public consumption reflected the ending of some temporary cost-of-living measures alongside moderation in categories such as defence and disability and aged care services.

Economic Slowdown and Housing Impact

In August it expected public demand to grow 3.2 per cent this year, but it now expects 2.1 per cent. Some of that slowdown is likely due to spending being pushed into 2027, when public demand is expected to grow 3.8 per cent, up from a previous forecast of 3.1 per cent. The bank also said the housing market had slowed more sharply than anticipated, partly driven by government tax changes introduced earlier this year.

In the past week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the US Federal Reserve split on rate decisions amid concerns about the trade-off between higher interest rates and their impact. Other central banks have also split as they struggle with the inflationary pulse created by the Middle East war and the AI construction boom.

It takes between 12 and 18 months for a change in interest rates to flow completely through the economy, so the full impact of this rate hike on economic activity will not be known until 2028. The RBA has left the door open for more rate hikes.