Reserve Bank Raises Rates to 4.85% Amid Cost of Living Crisis

The Reserve Bank raises official interest rates to 4.85%, the highest in 18 years, as Governor Michele Bullock targets excess demand and inflation remains above target.

Voters in the United States and Australia have sent a clear message to their respective governments: address the cost of living crisis if they wish to retain their positions. The political pressure is mounting on elected officials to deliver tangible relief for households struggling with rising prices. However, the immediate solution is not straightforward or painless for any administration.

Monetary Policy Mechanisms Explained

The government has limited direct power to reduce consumer prices within a capitalist economy. Authorities cannot mandate lower prices from businesses nor impose strict limits on price increases. Consequently, any strategy to slow the rate at which the cost of living rises must be implemented indirectly through monetary policy tools managed by central banks.

Also read Cost of Living in Australia: Why Reserve Bank Rate Rises Hit Households

Since the 1980s, rich economies have delegated this responsibility to independent central banks rather than using the federal budget to control inflation directly. The Reserve Bank of Australia views ensuring modest rises in the cost of living as its primary duty. When inflation accelerates, the bank raises interest rates until it believes price growth will decelerate to acceptable levels.

Impact on Mortgages and Demand

The public often perceives higher interest rates as worsening the cost of living because mortgage payments increase immediately. This mechanism works by reducing overall demand for goods and services when that demand outpaces the economy's production capacity. Businesses raise prices when demand is strong because they can absorb some lost sales while remaining profitable.

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Raising interest rates forces consumers, particularly younger individuals with large mortgages, to spend less on discretionary items. This reduction in spending cools demand and subsequently slows price increases. Additionally, higher rates typically strengthen the Australian dollar against other currencies, making imported goods and overseas travel cheaper for residents.

Data Centre Investment and Inflation Data

Increased spending on imports reduces demand for locally produced goods, putting further pressure on domestic businesses to moderate price hikes. Economists confirm this process works, though it takes one to two years for full effects to materialize. Governor Michele Bullock argued for a fifth interest rate rise this year due to perceived excess demand in the economy.

The official interest rate now stands at 4.85 percent, the highest level recorded in 18 years. This rate impacts borrowers more severely than in 2008 because house prices and home loan values are currently two to three times higher. Consumer spending accounts for over half of total demand but is not growing strongly amid persistent complaints about affordability.

Credibility Concerns and Future Outlook

The only sector showing strong growth is business investment in plant and equipment, specifically the construction of data centres. Critics question whether squeezing home buyers to curb this specific investment boom is the correct economic approach. The government aims for consumer prices to rise no more than 2 to 3 percent annually, a target missed since the Albanese government took office in 2022.

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Headline inflation reached 4.3 percent over the year to September, while underlying inflation sits at 3.6 percent. The Reserve Bank fears damage to its credibility if inflation remains above target for extended periods. Low inflation expectations are crucial for encouraging appropriate wage and price setting by businesses and unions.

The persistence of high headline figures may have driven the decision to demonstrate action on inflation management. Some observers suggest this reflects government by numbers rather than holistic economic health. The situation highlights the complex trade-offs between controlling inflation and supporting household financial stability in the current economic landscape.