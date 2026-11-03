Reserve Bank Raises Rates to 4.85 Percent Amid AI and Oil Inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia hikes interest rates to 4.85 percent to combat persistent inflation driven by oil prices and the AI boom, impacting mortgages and construction.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the official cash rate to 4.85 percent, marking the highest level since November 2008 during the global financial crisis. This decision adds approximately $100 to monthly repayments on a standard 30-year $600,000 mortgage, despite a cooling housing market and rising unemployment figures.

Inflation Outlook and Oil Price Drivers

The central bank revealed that trimmed mean inflation, its preferred measure of price pressures, will not reach the midpoint of the 2 to 3 percent target until June 2028. Headline inflation is projected to peak at 4.5 percent by Christmas before declining.

Also read RBA Expected to Raise Rates to 4.85 Percent, Warned of Recession Risk

A primary driver of this prolonged inflation is the surge in global energy costs. Brent crude oil, which the Reserve Bank estimated would fall to around $US76 a barrel in August, has averaged above $US110 for the past two months. Current pricing sits near $US104 per barrel, forcing the bank to revise its expectations significantly.

While the bank anticipates oil prices to stabilize around $US80 a barrel by the end of 2028, the current volatility continues to feed into domestic price increases. This stands in stark contrast to the August forecasts, which predicted a steady decline in inflation over the next two years, with trimmed mean inflation hitting 2.6 percent by December 2027.

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AI Investment and Construction Pressures

The booming artificial intelligence sector is creating unexpected economic headwinds. Business investment in data centres and computer servers is now expected to grow by 12 percent this year, a sharp revision from the 4.3 percent growth forecast made in August.

Global AI and computer component companies are implementing significant price hikes, which are directly contributing to higher inflation figures within the Australian economy. The Reserve Bank warned that this AI construction boom could negatively impact the domestic home construction sector by creating capacity constraints.

The bank noted that the ramp-up in data centre investment draws heavily on resources from the construction industry, creating pricing pressures domestically. These capacity constraints in the local economy are now viewed as worse than previously anticipated, complicating the central bank's ability to manage price stability.

Economic Impact and Household Costs

The combination of higher interest rates, persistent inflation, and falling property prices is expected to dampen domestic economic activity more severely than originally thought. The Reserve Bank estimates that if consumers reduce discretionary spending faster than forecast, the economy could shrink by a full percentage point.

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This potential contraction equates to approximately $28 billion less economic output by the end of 2028. Such a downturn would likely push unemployment toward 5.5 percent, which is half a percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank's current forecasting. This represents a significant risk to household financial stability and labor market conditions.

Government Spending and Housing Market Shifts

Public demand, reflecting government spending, has proven weaker than expected due to the conclusion of temporary cost-of-living measures. Categories such as defense, disability, and aged care services have seen moderation in spending growth. Consequently, public demand growth is now expected at 2.1 percent for this year, down from the August estimate of 3.2 percent.

However, some of this slowdown is attributed to spending being deferred into 2027. Public demand is projected to grow by 3.8 percent in the twelve months leading to June next year, up from the previous forecast of 3.1 percent. Additionally, a sharper-than-expected downturn in the housing market is occurring, partly driven by government tax changes implemented earlier this year.