Australian Women's Weekly editor departs amid Are Media reshuffle

The Australian Women's Weekly is undergoing a leadership change as its top editor leaves, while Are Media continues a restructure that included job cuts and a new chief executive.

The top editor at The Australian Women's Weekly has departed, the latest change at a magazine that was once among the most influential titles in Australian publishing.

The role has been held by a string of big names over the years, including a former ABC chair known for a controversial reign, Helen McCabe, who went on to found Future Women and is now a non-executive director at Claire Kimball's The Squiz, and Deborah Thomas, who spent close to a decade in the job before moving into corporate roles at ACP Magazines. Are Media claims the Weekly has a monthly print readership of 1.3 million and a multi-platform audience of 2.8 million.

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Roy Morgan Research puts monthly print readership at 1.4 million in the year to June 2026 and the multi-platform audience at 1.64 million. But the publisher clearly does not like what it sees, with the Weekly now slipping to Australia's second most-read paid magazine after Better Homes and Gardens. That may explain the wave of change at the company's 54 Park Street offices.

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Are Media Leadership Changes

In June, Are Media confirmed it had made its marketing boss redundant as part of a round of job cuts that affected up to 30 people. That news came only a couple of months after the publisher announced chief executive Jane Huxley would also leave. Her replacement, announced in March, is Are Media's director of content, Sally Eagle. The departing editor was contacted for comment.

Separately, ANZ chief executive Nuno Matos has had a short but ruthless reign at the big four bank. Last year he cut more than 3500 jobs, and now he is turning the screws on staff who are not coming into the office. Buried on page 198 of ANZ's 348-page annual report, released on Monday, are statistics on how hard Matos has come down on employees who fail to show up.

ANZ has a workforce of about 40,000 people, of which 18,000 are based in Australia. In a section titled Accountability and Consequence Framework, the report reveals that in the financial year to September 30, ANZ dealt with 2204 employee relations cases involving alleged breaches of its code of conduct. That was up 40 per cent on 2025. This comes as Matos focuses on managing non-financial risk at the bank by emphasising accountability.

ANZ Cracks Down On Attendance

Of those cases, 670 resulted in a formal consequence or the employee leaving ANZ, with 139 people fired from the Melbourne-headquartered bank, 405 issued warnings and 126 leaving the $121 billion company. The report, signed by chairman Paul O'Sullivan, says the increase in cases has been mainly driven by an increased focus on office attendance non-compliance.

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ANZ's hybrid working policy requires staff to attend the office at least half of their working days, with flexibility to work the other half remotely. The bank declined to comment. In NSW politics, One Nation's lead upper house candidate has been accused of hypocrisy after comments at an anti-mass migration rally in Sydney on Sunday, where he alluded to the far-right great replacement theory.

One Nation Candidate Immigration Remarks

Stuart Bonds rejected the idea that an immigrant arriving yesterday is as Australian as you or me. He also claimed that if we do not support Australian mothers having Australian children, we are going to pay for other cultures' children to be brought up in our lands. What to make, then, of his Finnish wife Sini Ariell Bonds, who celebrated her newly acquired Australian citizenship in a social media post in October last year?

Asked how Bonds squares his public comments with his wife's immigration to Australia, One Nation provided a statement from the candidate himself. My lived experience has shown me that people do not simply leave their culture at the border when they arrive, Bonds said. My wife, Sini, has lived in Australia and paid tax here for more than 10 years, he said. She built and runs her own business and worked through the proper channels to become a citizen.

Sini respects our laws, and is Finnish at her core. Our family speaks, reads and writes Finnish. That is why cultural compatibility matters when immigration occurs at the scale we are seeing.