Residents forced out by raw sewage flood in popular port city

Residents in parts of a popular port city have been forced out of their properties by a flood of raw sewage due to a fatberg blockage. Authorities have blamed the blockage near the markets for the pressure on pipes and caused an overflow for locals on and near Essex St on Sunday.

Residents in parts of a popular port city have been forced out of their properties by a flood of raw sewage. Authorities have blamed a fatberg near the markets for the blockage that put pressure on pipes and caused an overflow for locals on and near Essex St on Sunday.

Residents worried about the serious health risk have taken precautions by taping up toilets, doors and floors and bringing in dehumidifiers. One resident described going outside to see effluent just pouring out of the drain in the backyard, filling up their verandah area with blackwater that contained contaminants and toilet paper. Water Corporation crews were still cleaning up the mess on Wednesday.

A nearby psychiatrist understands the headache after staff were forced to shut for more than a month over a similar situation in 2025. The practice manager described the current situation as ridiculous and something that needs to be done. The opposition water spokesperson expressed concern about the trend evolving in the city, questioning why the state government's $3.5 billion surplus isn't being spent on maintenance for the sewerage and water infrastructure





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Raw Sewage Flood Fatberg Blockage Essex St Water Corporation Maintenance For Sewerage And Water Infrastruct

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