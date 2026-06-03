Resolve Poll Reveals One Nation's Unprecedented Surge Across All Demographics in Australia

A comprehensive year-long analysis of Resolve Political Monitor polling data shows Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has achieved remarkable growth in support among women, young people, urban residents, and across all income and education levels, positioning it as a major threat to both Labor and the Coalition with a primary vote now nearly equal to Labor's.

An analysis of twelve months of polling data from the Resolve Political Monitor , covering May 2025 to May 2026, reveals a dramatic and unprecedented surge in support for Pauline Hanson 's One Nation party across nearly all demographic segments in Australia.

The data, with a sample size of approximately 5400 per quarterly set and a margin of error of about 1.3 percent, shows the party has significantly expanded its reach and appeal, transforming from a predominantly rural, older, and male electorate into a broad-based political force. While the typical One Nation voter remains more likely to be over 55, living in a rural or regional area, and holding a trade qualification or being retired or unemployed, the party's gains are comprehensive.

Support has skyrocketed among women, younger Australians, urban dwellers, high-income earners, and the highly educated, posing a growing and serious threat to both the Labor Party and the Coalition. The analysis indicates that One Nation's primary vote has reached a formidable national level, standing just four percentage points behind Labor's 28 percent and ahead of the Coalition at 23 percent.

This numerical strength fuels speculation about Senator Pauline Hanson's potential move to the House of Representatives, with her reportedly eyeing both Coalition-held and Labor-held seats in Queensland. Hanson herself attributes the surge, particularly among women, to backlash against perceived 'woke ideologies' in areas like education, sports, and abortion laws.

Party member Railene Turner, a former Liberal and National member, suggests voters feel unheard by the major parties and are drawn to One Nation's 'real people' and concrete policies like income splitting, which she says benefits single women and low-income working families amid a cost-of-living crisis. The quarterly breakdown shows staggering growth: support among 18-34 year olds nearly quadrupled from 4 percent to 15 percent, while the 35-54 bracket rose from 7 to 22 percent, and the over-55 cohort jumped from 7 to 31 percent.

Geographically, inner-city support multiplied ninefold from 2 to 18 percent, though suburban, regional, and rural areas remain stronger at 24, 25, and 27 percent respectively. Education levels saw similar shifts, with higher-education support rising from 2 to 15 percent, high school from 8 to 26 percent, and trade qualifications from 8 to 28 percent.

Occupational groups also shifted dramatically, with nearly one in three retirees (29 percent) now supporting One Nation, up from 7 percent, and 22 percent of both unemployed and employed people backing the party. Resolve pollster Jim Reed notes the party initially drew votes from the Coalition in regional areas but quickly saw its support spread to suburban and traditional Labor demographics, indicating a fundamental realignment in the Australian political landscape.

This extensive data underscores a pivotal moment where a party once on the political fringe is now a central contender, capable of influencing government formation and forcing the major parties to confront a new, widespread populist challenge





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