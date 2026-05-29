Resource Wealth Debate: Australia's Approach Versus Norway's Sovereign Model

Australia's resources sector faces scrutiny over public benefit, sparking comparisons with Norway's high-tax, sovereign wealth fund model that has generated trillions for public services and living standards.

Australia 's resources boom has sparked a renewed debate over who should benefit from the nation's vast natural wealth, reigniting discussions about whether Norway 's model offers valuable lessons.

With the federal government ruling out higher taxes on gas exports, critics argue that Australians are not receiving a fair share from publicly owned minerals and gas, pointing to claims that natural gas is being sold for 'cents on the dollar'. The industry counters that it is the country's largest corporate taxpayer and a key contributor to jobs, regional economies, and infrastructure.

At the heart of the debate is a broader question about managing resource wealth, with Norway frequently cited as a benchmark for successful management. Paul Cleary, an Australian journalist and author of Trillion Dollar Baby, a book on Norway's sovereign wealth fund, highlights the fundamental philosophical differences between the two countries. He notes that when Norway discovered oil, its approach was to treat the resource as belonging to the people and to maximize economic benefits.

In contrast, Australia adopted a free-market stance, inviting private development with modest royalties and taxes. Tania Constable, CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, argues that comparisons between Norway and Australia are like 'apples and oranges', asserting that Australia already derives substantial public benefit through its existing tax and royalty system.

Norway, with a population of 5.6 million, imposes a marginal petroleum tax rate of 78 percent, with all revenue flowing into a sovereign wealth fund now worth about $3.2 trillion. This fund, the largest of its kind globally, supports extensive public services, including free tertiary education, and contributes to high living standards.

However, economists caution that Norway's model emerged from unique historical and institutional conditions, including early state participation and decades of policy continuity. The Norwegian government established Equinor (formerly Statoil) in 1972 and required significant state participation in petroleum licences, ensuring public control over oil wealth. The country also adopted the '10 Oil Commandments', principles that mandate petroleum resources benefit Norwegian society as a whole.

These steps, combined with strong democratic institutions and strict fiscal rules, helped Norway avoid the 'resource curse' and 'Dutch disease' that have plagued other resource-rich nations





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