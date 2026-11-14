Restaurateur Chris Lucas Named Melburnian of the Year

Chris Lucas wins Melburnian of the Year, proposing a private-funded redevelopment of Flinders Street Station and the Yarra riverside to boost Melbourne's economy and global appeal.

Restaurateur Chris Lucas has been officially named Melburnian of the Year, a title awarded for his extraordinary contributions to the city's economy, identity, and international reputation. The award recognizes his significant impact on Melbourne's status as a global hospitality hub, where he has helped create thousands of jobs and establish iconic dining venues.

Lucas Proposes Flinders Street Station Overhaul

Chris Lucas, a prominent figure in the Melbourne dining scene, has announced an ambitious vision for the city that includes the demolition of parts of Flinders Street Station. He describes the current station as the largest, most derelict, and unused building in Melbourne, suggesting that its interior is rotting away despite its beautiful exterior facade. Lucas argues that Melbourne needs to regain its momentum and proposes a once-in-a-century transformation that would fundamentally alter the city's skyline and urban layout.

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The core of his proposal involves putting the rail lines underground and building over the rail yards. This development would create a continuous riverside precinct extending from the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Melbourne Park through the arts precinct and Federation Square down to the Yarra River. Lucas envisions a renewed Flinders Street Station that could serve as Melbourne's Grand Central Station, linking the historic facade with a modern complex of hotels, restaurants, and a convention center.

He draws inspiration from international projects like the Louvre and Guggenheim museums in Abu Dhabi and Hudson Yards in New York. Lucas emphasizes that this transformation would be funded by the private sector rather than through taxpayer-funded projects. He believes a commercially viable, privately financed model could revitalize the city, create tens of thousands of jobs, and provide a topic of global conversation for years to come.

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Judges and Nominees in the Annual Competition

The Melburnian of the Year award is determined through a public nomination process followed by a rigorous selection by a committee. This year, the judging panel was chaired by Sarah Quon of the City of Melbourne and included Clive Scott from Sofitel on Collins, Sally Curtain from the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Georgina Downer from the Robert Menzies Institute, Anthea Loucas Bosha from Melbourne Food and Wine Victoria, Dr. Terry Wu from the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, and Dr. Belle Lim from Future Forte.

The committee met three times to evaluate nominees and select the finalists in each category. The ultimate winners were chosen by Lord Mayor Nick Reece and City of Melbourne chief executive Alison Leighton. Sources indicate that author Helen Garner was shortlisted for the main award, while Susan Provan, who headed the Melbourne Comedy Festival for 30 years, was longlisted. Garner stated she had never heard of the award and had nothing to say about it, while the specific details of the other contenders remain confidential to maintain the integrity of the judging process.

Political Reactions and Future City Development

Lord Mayor Nick Reece highlighted that the selection of Lucas, a business leader, continues a trend of recognizing economic prosperity as a key focus for the City of Melbourne. Reece noted that it was not many years ago that Melbourne was in a difficult position, and awards like this help promote the city's recovery and growth. He praised Lucas for his role in making Melbourne a great food and hospitality destination and for his employment of 3500 people, which has contributed hugely to the local economy.

Lucas has shared his redevelopment ideas with both the Labor government and the opposition. He stated that the Labor government is currently not in the headspace for such large-scale changes, but the opposition has been open-minded about his proposals. Although the timing coincides with an election, Lucas insists his views are not politically motivated. He asserts that he would have made the same arguments regardless of which party was in power, emphasizing his commitment to standing up for Melbourne's future.

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Other notable winners in this year's awards include Bianca Adler, who received the Young Melburnian of the Year award after becoming the youngest Australian to summit Mount Everest at age 18. The hospitality award was given to the restaurant Yiaga. These recognitions reflect a diverse range of achievements that contribute to Melbourne's vibrant cultural and economic landscape, reinforcing the city's dynamic identity on the world stage.