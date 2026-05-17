Restoration of Missing Shellfish Reefs Crucial for Swan River's Health

The missing shellfish reefs of the Swan River, once a base for the river's sturcture, have been restored by The Nature Conservancy, with the help of shellfish culturing and mussel transplantation. The result has not only boosted the shellfish population but also attracted other fish stocks, providing a vital habitat, cleaning water, and serving as a building block to stabilize the river and shore. The artificial reefs taught from farmland to offshore and aims to stabilise the river foreshore.

Shellfish reefs are critical for Swan River's health as they not only act as habitat for fish and shellfish but also provide a crucial cleaning service to the river system.

Once, these reefs constituted the base of the river, providing calcium carbonate shells that served as structural support for fish and other marine species. However, over the years, as a source of building materials, limestone from these reefs was extracted, leading to the formation of soft sediments in the deeper river areas.

The recent project by The Nature Conservancy and a partnership with the aquaculture industry to grow and translocate mussels onto these reefs has proven to be successful, not only in boosting shellfish numbers but also attracting fish stocks, thereby stabilizing the river and offering protection to the shoreline





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Shellfish Reefs Swan River Health Artificial Reefs Shellfish Culturing Fish Stocks

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