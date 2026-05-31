Restoring the Sense of Smell: A Personal Journey and Winter Fragrance Guide

A writer shares their experience with losing and regaining their sense of smell due to nasal polyps, leading to a renewed appreciation for olfaction. They explain how smell works and offer recommendations for winter fragrances, including notes and application tips.

I come from a long line of sniffers - my family sniffs everything before we buy it, read it, taste it, go out with it - and my sense of smell has always been exceptional.

But my highly tuned ability slowly started to fade, then disappeared. The cause? Pesky nasal polyps. The treatment was straightforward and my sense of smell soon returned; with it came a new appreciation for this most evocative of the five senses.

Olfaction relies on cells in the nose, mouth and throat to interpret smells and taste flavours. Microscopic molecules released by food, flowers and anything with a scent stimulate these cells. They in turn send messages to the brain, which can recognise... [Rest of substantive content





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Smell Nasal Polyps Fragrance Perfume Winter Scents Olfaction

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