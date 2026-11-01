Australians often focus on target super balances but fail to plan what their retirement life will look like. A new initiative, Epic Retirement Month, encourages people to get curious about their future earlier.

Many Australians approaching retirement focus on a target super balance, such as $300,000, $500,000, $750,000 or a million dollars. But when asked what they want their retirement to look like, the answers become hazy, idealistic and uncertain.

Common ambitions include big trips, more time with family, golf, or caravanning around Australia. These ambitions are fine, but they are not that helpful in building a retirement plan. Too much attention goes to accumulating money and too little to working out what we actually want to do with it. This week I have been thinking about this personally because my youngest son, the last of three children, finished school.

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That ends an intense 23-year phase of raising children. Now I am just coaching, part-funding and prodding young adults. I have organised my life around everyone else's priorities and schedules. Now I wonder what the next 20 or 30 years might look like for me.

I am curious about what I could do differently, how much I want to work, where I want to live, what I want to spend more time doing, and who I want to spend it with. Only then can I answer what financial choices I could make now to give myself the freedom to do these things. I am not alone.

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Tens of thousands of Australians are preparing to retire this year-end, while others are heading towards the summer holidays wondering whether they want to return to the same job. We are all at different stages of the journey towards retirement. But there is enormous value in getting curious long before we are forced into big decisions. The earlier you start asking these questions, the more time you have to do something with the answers.

Too many Australians only start seriously thinking about retirement at 64 or 65, when they realise they have not saved enough or that the life they imagined costs more than expected. In my retirement programs and speeches, I often ask people to picture an ordinary Tuesday in retirement. By then, they cannot go back and save more in their 50s, pay down their mortgage, or spend a few years reshaping their careers into more flexible work.

Getting Curious Earlier About Retirement

That is why we need to change our approach to retirement planning. Rather than waiting until we are almost ready to stop working, we should start getting curious much earlier.

Then we can work out what it will take to make the future we want possible. It is one of the reasons I am kicking off Epic Retirement Month, a four-week, free public education initiative encouraging Australians to go back to basics and get curious about their future retirement. It is not just about the financial side, but the life they are actually planning for and how to bring it to life.

You will see it running in these pages and on my platforms. This week I interviewed American behavioural scientist Hal Hershfield, who has spent years studying our relationship with our future selves. His research suggests we can think about our future selves almost as though they are strangers. It makes sense.

Connecting With Your Future Self

It is difficult to prioritise the needs of a future self you barely know, cannot imagine, and do not prioritise when you have bills to pay in a crappy economy, a busy life to juggle, and many demands from work and kids. But Hershfield's work points to something useful: the more vividly we can imagine our future lives, the easier it becomes to connect with them and start making decisions that benefit us later.

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That is where modern retirement planning really needs to start. Not with a superannuation calculator or a target retirement date, but with curiosity and imagination for the 20, 30 or 40 years that might lie ahead. In my retirement programs and speeches, I often ask people to picture an ordinary Tuesday in retirement. Not the Tuesday you are cruising Europe or driving the van through the Kimberley.

Just an ordinary Tuesday, maybe five years after you stop working. Where are you living? Who are you spending your time with? What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Do you still do a little bit of work? Do you have some good friends nearby? Are you fit and healthy enough to do all the things you enjoy? Picture that and then work backwards.

Building A Retirement Plan

What does that future life ask you to do today to get there? That is how you build a retirement plan. Maybe you need to save more, sooner. Perhaps you need to pay down debt or rethink where you live.

You might need to make a more conscious effort to build friendships outside of work. Or put a real focus on your strength, flexibility and nutrition. You could start working less or making more room for your top priorities. Maybe you could even find time to start some of these things now, without waiting for retirement.

Getting curious about retirement is not just about planning for a better life later. It is also about recognising the choices you have today, while you still have time to make them. So here is something to try this weekend. Imagine yourself five or 10 years from now, living the ordinary life you have pictured.

Then write a short letter from that future version of yourself to the person you are today. What would they thank you for doing? What might they wish you had done earlier or differently? And what advice would they give you about the choices you are making right now? If you have a partner, try it separately and then compare.