Retired Estimator Takes Extreme Measures to Protect Home and Cars

Chris Sallmann, a retired contracts estimator, designed a sleek Ashburton unit with a sweeping open-plan lounge and kitchen to host his family. He adorned the walls with Australian landscape paintings and hung portraits of his great-great-grandfather, parents, and himself painted by John Longstaff and Paul Fitzgerald. Sallmann spent about $20,000 modifying his home to make it theft-proof, including high fences, slim windows, and security measures for his cars. He experienced a break-in and a spate of attempted burglaries, which led him to take extreme measures to protect his home and cars.

The retired contracts estimator Chris Sallmann designed a sleek Ashburton unit with a sweeping open-plan lounge and kitchen to host his family. He adorned the walls with Australian landscape paintings and hung portraits of his great-great-grandfather, parents, and himself painted by John Longstaff and Paul Fitzgerald .

Sallmann spent about $20,000 modifying his home to make it theft-proof, including high fences, slim windows, and security measures for his cars. He experienced a break-in and a spate of attempted burglaries, which led him to take extreme measures to protect his home and cars. He believes that there are things that can protect you and make you feel better





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Home Security Retired Estimator Ashburton Unit Australian Landscape Paintings John Longstaff Paul Fitzgerald Security Measures High Fences Slim Windows Bollards Steering Wheel Lock On-Board Diagnostics Port Locks Faraday Key Pouch Crime Prevention Tools Melbourne Victoria Police Google Searches Insurance Claims Physical Deterrent Visual Deterrent

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