Retirement Planning Strategies for Managing Debt and Boosting Super

Financial experts suggest it may not be necessary to retire with zero debt, as there are financial and lifestyle considerations. Deciding whether to pay down or manage outstanding debt upon retirement requires understanding the trade-offs, flexibility considerations, and making informed choices.

Many people assume it’s best to reach retirement with zero debt, but financial experts say it’s not the be-all and end-all. Avoiding debt repayments after you’ve finished earning a regular income seems sensible, but there are financial and lifestyle considerations.

According to Jason Chew, head of advice at Vista Financial Group, although many Australians access their superannuation to clear debt, including their mortgage, the potential downside is missing out on compounding returns, which will undoubtedly have an impact on how much you can spend while retired. Deciding whether to pay down or manage outstanding debt upon retirement is informed by a range of factors, says Peter Hogg, general manager guidance and advice at Aware Super.

'The key is understanding the trade-offs across financial, emotional and flexibility dimensions, and making informed choices rather than just defaulting to one approach,' he says. 'Being debt-free in retirement can bring peace of mind, and for many people that comfort is just as important as the financial maths. But some people choose to carry a manageable level of debt if they have the right income streams and a clear plan to service it.

Chew explains one approach is to channel your super into a retirement income account.

'Then you can accelerate your monthly loan repayments, which doesn extinguish the debt all together, but it fast tracks the reduction of debt. Any Australian over 65 can access super while still employed (in some instances earlier if certain requirements are met) and tapping that while still working can make a real difference, says Chew. Giving your super a boost via before-tax contributions is another approach to consider.

Selling the family home and using the proceeds to boost your super is yet another strategy. Provided, this provides access to the downsizer contribution, you can put up to $300,000 into super, per person, so a couple could $600,000. Establishing your retirement life and understanding phases can help when it comes to planning. planning ahead, educating yourself and talking to professionals are all good ways to help reduce anxiety around debt as you head towards retirement.

Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions





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Retirement Planning Debt Management Superannuation Flexibility Trade-Offs Emotional Considerations

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