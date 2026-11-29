Marc Marquez's bike caught fire on the start line of his final MotoGP sprint, forcing him to switch machines and serve a double long-lap penalty as Marco Bezzecchi won in Valencia.

Marc Marquez's Ducati caught fire on the start line before the final MotoGP sprint of his career in Valencia on Saturday, forcing the retiring world champion to leap off the smoking bike and switch to his spare machine.

The starting lights failed to go out, and several riders signalled to abort the start after the delay. Marquez rolled his smoking bike forward and abandoned it when it burst into flames on the grid at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. He then returned to the garage to switch machines. Stewards announced he could return to his grid position on the spare bike, but ruled he would have to serve a double long-lap penalty for leaving the grid before the start.

Also read MotoGP world champion Marquez announces shock retirement

Marquez Receives Double Long Lap Penalty

The decision drew boos and whistles from the home fans. The sprint was reduced from 13 laps to 12. On the restart, Marco Bezzecchi took the lead into turn one, while his Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin moved up from fifth to second, dropping Marquez to third. Bezzecchi disappeared into the distance, stretching his lead beyond two seconds by lap four, as Martin and Marquez traded second place.

Advertisement

Marquez took greater risks than usual as he sought to overcome his eventual penalty. The first long-lap penalty dropped Marquez to eighth, promoting Enea Bastianini to third, while the second sent the champion down to 14th. Points are awarded only to the top nine finishers in sprints, and Marquez crossed the line in 13th place. Bezzecchi led from start to finish to win ahead of teammate Martin, giving the factory Aprilia team a first one-two finish in sprints.

Bastianini came third to give KTM Tech3 a rare podium, only its second in sprints this season. I felt amazing today. Huge, huge thanks to the team because their effort has been amazing, Bezzecchi said. I tried my best at the beginning of the start and I was able to make a good first couple of laps.

Bezzecchi Wins Sprint Race

I feel very happy. The victory boosted Bezzecchi's hopes of securing second place in the championship, moving him one point clear of Martin. Marquez told TNT Sports: Luckily, I'm OK. Maybe it will be a new rule for that situation next year.

These are MotoGP bikes, the way they're built, everything is on the limit. I have nothing against it but the decision, for me, they should analyse the situation better in the future. Marquez announced this weekend would be his last in professional racing, just one week after sealing a record-equalling eighth premier-class world title.

Advertisement

He said on Friday he would be retiring from the sport after the Valencia Grand Prix, which he will start from second on the grid in his final race.