David Jones to Close 19 of 38 Stores by Year End, Staff and Suppliers Brace for Impact

David Jones will close 19 of its 38 stores across Australia by the end of the year after collapsing into receivership and administration, affecting hundreds of staff and suppliers. The closures include seven stores in New South Wales, three in Victoria, three in Western Australia, two in Queensland, two in South Australia, and one in the ACT.

David Jones will close 19 of its 38 stores across Australia by the end of the year after the 188-year-old retailer collapsed into receivership and administration.

The closures will affect hundreds of staff who were informed on the day of the announcement, dealing a devastating blow ahead of Christmas. Stores are expected to cease trading by the end of the year, though no final date has been set. New South Wales will lose seven stores, Victoria three, Western Australia three, Queensland two, South Australia two, and the ACT one.

Also read David Jones to close 19 of 38 stores under urgent restructure

The stores closing include Macquarie Centre, Macarthur Square, Parramatta, Wollongong Central, Hornsby, Green Hills, and Warringah Mall in New South Wales, among others. Staff have been informed today, with the consultation period continuing over the next seven days. Receivers FTI Consulting said in a statement: For the immediate term these stores will continue trading and while there is no final date for the closures, we anticipate they will cease trading by the end of the year.

David Jones Staff Face Store Closures

The receivers recognise the restructure will have a material impact on many individual members of the David Jones team and commit to treating all employees with fairness and respect throughout the process. McGrath Nicol has been appointed administrator for David Jones, while FTI Consulting has been appointed as receiver for the company's biggest lender, Hilco.

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An email sent to suppliers from David Jones chief executive Erica Berchtold, seen by the ABC, said the store portfolio was no longer the right shape for the business and the change was about creating a network that is financially sustainable for the future. It said the last day of trade for the 19 stores it was closing was anticipated for later in the year, with the stores expected to continue trading through the peak seasonal period.

The email also stated: The business could not continue operating as it was. We had a plan to reset the business, and we still have a plan to reset the business. Suppliers have been asked to continue supplying the store despite unpaid debts. Documents seen by ABC News show the unclear situation facing suppliers after the retailer was plunged into voluntary administration this week.

Suppliers Express Concerns Over Loss

Eresha De Zoysa, owner of Spice brand Lord and Lion, which has been stocked in the entire David Jones network for five years, said she was concerned the closures would wipe a significant amount of her business. She said: The way that we were able to access people in communities that we ordinarily would not be able to access was by David Jones.

So even though, on the whole, those stores may not make commercial sense for Anchorage to keep or David Jones to keep, our brand did really well, and we were successful in those stores. It is a sad day, but I think we just have to be a bit more clever in how we are going to access those customers.

Ms De Zoysa, a former corporate lawyer who has worked in administration and previously advised David Jones, said she had no doubt a restructured David Jones would succeed and thrive. She said: I do hope that the suppliers find a way to renegotiate an outcome with David Jones to continue supplying into the future because it is actually those brands that make David Jones worthwhile.

Carlos Martins, owner of men's fashion brand Coast Clothing, said the store closures were the right way forward. He said: Fewer stores will be better for me in the long term. Loyal customers will likely shift to online shopping, which will bring greater exposure to my brand, compared to instore where we did not have a presence.

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Supplier Reactions Vary on Closures

Jacob Leung, owner of handwoven blankets business Slowdown Studio, which is not stocked in the closing stores, said although the news was sad, it was good for suppliers. He said: It is going to have a massive impact on all of those employees, as well as the communities of the stores that are closing down. We only want the best for David Jones because if they are winning, that means we are winning.

At the end of the day though, it is clear that the business model that David Jones currently operates in is not working, and that is why we are all in this situation. Mahala Joyce, co-founder and director of distribution business Over The Fence, has organised pop-ups in David Jones flagship stores for international brands, including Bellroy and Topologie. Like other suppliers, he said he had negotiated 14-day settlement terms that came with a 5.75 per cent discount.

Yet across three purchase orders over six months, he said none was paid on time, but the discount was still applied. Relevant documents have been seen by the ABC. He said: Essentially the way that their system is set up is it is set up that those discounts are applied at the start, prior to any payment date. It is a systemic flaw.

Mr Joyce said it was surprising that no-one within their leadership saw that that was a thing that they should have done prior. He said: It was broadly known that there were a number of locations, about 19, that were loss-making.

Focus Shifts To Customer Service Issues

And a lot of the people that I spoke to in that business thought that if they had 12 stores in the long run, that that would be a very solid business for them to be able to kind of go forward with. However, he said David Jones needed to focus on fixing its customer service.

He said: They can close stores, they can repair relationships with vendors, but until they actually start delivering on the promise, like the service promise that their brand has developed in Australia, even with the store closures, I think it is going to be a tough market for them. But if they can deliver on those promises that consumers expect from them, then I think they can be a really strong player in the retail landscape.

While news of David Jones's plans to close half of its stores may sadden some customers, some suppliers say a streamlined operation could boost sales by encouraging more shoppers into fewer, higher-performing stores. The closures represent a major restructure for the department store chain, which has been a fixture in Australia for nearly two centuries.