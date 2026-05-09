Revealed: Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Had Secret Relationship With Diddy In UK Biopic

A new royal biography, Entitled, has made startling allegations about Sarah Ferguson, formerly known as the Duchess of York, including claims of a longstanding secret arrangement with American rapper Sean \"Diddy\" Combs.

A new book has made a series of extraordinary allegations about the former Duchess of York\'s past relationships, including claims she spent years in a secret arrangement with Sean \" Diddy \" Combs.

Sarah Ferguson allegedly had a \"friends with benefits\" relationship with Sean \"Diddy\" Combs, according to a new royal biography. The allegations about the former Duchess of York\'s past associations appear in Entitled, a forthcoming book by author Andrew Lownie, with excerpts published by the Daily Mail on Friday. Among the book\'s most striking claims is an alleged relationship between Ferguson and Combs, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

According to the excerpts, the pair first met at a New York party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth An associate of Combs allegedly claimed the pair began a \"secret friends with benefits\" arrangement in 2004 which lasted for four years...

Sean""Diddy" Combs is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in New Jersey... The biography also alleges Ferguson introduced Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to the rapper \"many times\" when they were younger... The latest claims come months after millions of files connected to investigations into Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice, one of which allegedly showed Ferguson making a crude joke about Princess Eugenie in correspondence with Epstein.

The Telegraph in the UK reports that a source close to Ferguson described the claims in the book as \"blatantly untrue\". [No more text is added to summarize] The latest claims come prior to her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor\'s arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he forwarded confidential trade documents to Epstein





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Sarah Ferguson Duchess Of York Sean Combs British Royal Family Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell New York Party Epstein Scandal Diddy Prison Sentence New Jersey Transporting Individuals For Prostitution Convicted Shagging Weekend Eugenie Confinement Documents British Royal Staff Palm Beach Source Julia\\'S House

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