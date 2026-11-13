Labor pledges $100m for 10-minute trains on five Melbourne lines if re-elected

A re-elected Labor government would run trains at least every 10 minutes until 7pm on the Mernda, Hurstbridge, Belgrave, Lilydale and Glen Waverley lines under a $100 million plan tied to the Metro Tunnel.

A re-elected Labor government would run trains at least every 10 minutes until 7pm every day on five Melbourne lines under a $100 million plan designed to maximise the benefits of the Metro Tunnel.

Labor Announces Metro Tunnel Service Plan

Premier Ben Carroll will announce the commitment on Friday, promising turn-up-and-go services on the Mernda, Hurstbridge, Belgrave, Lilydale and Glen Waverley lines if Labor remains in power after the November 28 state election. Turn-up-and-go means trains arrive every 10 minutes, with more frequent services during peak periods. Details of the $100 million commitment were provided before the public announcement. The new timetables would apply from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and from 9.30am to 7pm on weekends.

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The changes represent a significant boost for most of the affected lines. Trains currently run up to every 20 minutes for Mernda and Hurstbridge passengers, and every 15 minutes on the Glen Waverley line. Under the plan, Mernda and Glen Waverley would move to trains every 10 minutes. The only exception to the turn-up-and-go pledge applies to stations after Ringwood on the Lilydale and Belgrave lines.

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Trains on that section currently run every 30 minutes and would be reduced to every 20 minutes. From Ringwood to the CBD, services on the Belgrave and Lilydale lines would run every 10 minutes, down from every 20 minutes. Trains would run every 20 minutes to Belgrave, down from 30, and every 20 minutes to Lilydale, also down from 30. A turn-up-and-go service is what Victorians deserve, and only Labor will deliver it, Carroll said in a statement.

Under Labor, you will wait less time for a train and pay less to catch it. Since the Andrews government first announced it would build the Metro Tunnel, Labor has long promised a major boost across the entire network because of the capacity it would unlock in the City Loop. The lines running through the Metro Tunnel, Sunbury, Cranbourne and Pakenham, already have 10-minute services after the big switch timetable was launched in February.

Eastern Lines Get Biggest Service Uplift

In August, an extra 115 weekly services were added to the Craigieburn line and 77 weekly services were added to the Upfield line. Weekday services were also boosted to every 10 minutes on the new cross-city service from Sandringham to Werribee. Labor says its fresh announcement, if delivered, would be the biggest uplift to the eastern and north-eastern lines since the tunnel opened.

The government has also committed $420 million to add 550 V/Line services to outer suburban and regional communities during off-peak hours. Commuters along the Melton and Wyndham Vale lines will be the main beneficiaries of that commitment. The Coalition has pledged to boost services in Melbourne's west with hybrid trains that can use V/Line tracks to deliver a commuter service equivalent to metropolitan services. That approach would allow more frequent services to be delivered sooner until the lines are electrified.

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Labor has also promised a weekly public transport fare cap of $30 if re-elected, replacing half-price fares that expire on January 1. The Coalition has not matched the public transport fare commitment but has promised a $50 weekly cap on road tolls. Labor then matched that figure and sought to top it by promising a $30 limit.