Usman Khawaja memoir claims entire Australian team knew about sandpaper plot

Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr Loading alleges the whole Australian dressing room knew about the 2018 sandpaper plot, that a coach encouraged Cameron Bancroft, and that he was overlooked for interim captaincy partly due to his skin colour.

Usman Khawaja's highly anticipated autobiography, Sabr Loading, has finally landed, and it includes detailed claims about the 2018 sandpaper scandal and other matters inside Australian cricket.

Khawaja Claims Team Knew Sandpaper Plot

Khawaja suggested the entire Australian team knew about the plot to use sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa eight years ago, and that the tactic had also been deployed in the previous Test, in Gqeberha. While Khawaja does not explicitly say which specific players knew of the plot, he implies that everyone in the Australian dressing room knew what was going on.

Also read Usman Khawaja Says Victoria Was the Best State Side at Ball Tampering

Khawaja also alleges members of Australia's coaching staff in 2016 had a serious issue with drinking. He reveals his disappointment with teammate Travis Head over the pain and stress caused by Head publicly declaring he had always wanted to open the batting after his match-winning century against England in last summer's Ashes Test in Perth.

Before the 2018 Test series against South Africa, Khawaja says a member of Australia's coaching staff talked about wanting players to work on the ball to make it swing more, saying: I don't care what you have to do. Khawaja wrote: I personally never tampered with a ball, in terms of scratching it or anything, but I knew everything that was going on and I wasn't against it, which makes me complicit.

He added: Everything you might have heard or read about what happened in South Africa in the sandpaper controversy isn't entirely true. The cricket team management and Cricket Australia board at the time had their own agendas and they tried their best at damage control and to cover up as much as they could. I won't speak on behalf of any other players, that's for them to talk about. Of course, I bloody knew what was happening with the sandpaper.

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I always wanted to talk about it. I never said I didn't know about the sandpaper issue, not to anyone or any news organisation. I would never blatantly lie like that. Khawaja goes into detail on how the sandpaper was actually used in the second Test in Port Elizabeth, one before the infamous match in Cape Town.

We all knew that the umpire would drop the ball on the boundary as we went out onto the field, he wrote. At that point, there'd be no cameras on us and the umpires would be about 100 metres ahead. We could then do whatever we wanted. Straightaway, Bull said, Well, I can't do it, they're all over me.

Bancroft Accepted Sandpaper Task

I was never going to do it, nor did I think anyone else would. So I just laughed.

Then, Cameron Bancroft, who was only six games into his Test career and maybe wanting to fit in, said, I'll do it. Khawaja wrote: When something becomes so prevalent, like doping was in the Tour de France for years, it's hard not to join in. Compete, or be left behind. Not that it makes it right.

He alleges the ball was moving so dramatically at one point that some Australian players asked those responsible for tampering with it to leave it alone. One of the bowlers said in the huddle after a wicket: Guys, it's going heaps now. Just don't do anything else to it, because it's silly how much it's going. Most of us just laughed.

Khawaja says an unnamed coach told Bancroft: Whatever you're doing, we need more of it. Then I saw Bangers pick up a piece of sandpaper and put it in his pocket, Khawaja wrote. The coach gave both me and Cameron a wry smile of satisfaction and walked away. The push from this coach, though, obviously made him feel like he had to do it more often.

Captain Steve Smith told Bancroft to put the sandpaper away, while Khawaja encouraged the youngster to get off the field. But Cameron was catatonic at this stage. He didn't know what to do, Khawaja wrote. Every one of the boys on the field then was shitting themselves.

And Bangers was the worst. Then on the big screen came the biggest shock. It showed Cameron taking the sandpaper and putting it in his undies. By this stage, we knew: we'd f---ed up and f---ed up hard.

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Khawaja said he was upset Tim Paine was appointed interim captain after Smith was sent home from Cape Town. I was a natural selection for interim captain, but was overlooked. I knew why, he wrote. One reason was that I'd been a main protagonist during those pay disputes with CA and the board, and the board was who appointed the captain.

Khawaja Denied Captaincy Over Race

On that basis alone, they probably weren't going to give it to me. But the second, and, I believe, more important, reason was that they weren't ready for a brown Australian cricket captain, even as an interim. Khawaja continued: You may be thinking, How do you know this? It's because the chairman of selectors had told a journalist I know very well that Uzzy doesn't have what we want in a captain.

He doesn't display the right stuff. I was pretty sure I knew what that meant. I didn't fit the old-school Aussie mode or have the right skin colour for the job. It's cool, but at minimum I should have got the vice-captaincy.

Instead, they'd given it to Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. For one of the more mature players, who'd been captaining his own state for a few years, that was a kick in the guts. Khawaja says he tried to get the team to take collective responsibility for what happened in South Africa, but two guys disagreed. This was the most disappointing part for me, he wrote.

I knew who those two guys were, and it was ludicrous that, out of everyone, it was them. It showed me their true colours, though. When the going got tough, all they cared about was themselves. But I wasn't going to stop fighting this cause.

Khawaja Fights For Warner Smith Bancroft

CA did a pretty unthorough investigation after that. It was almost as if they didn't want to find out the whole truth. Khawaja says he wanted to stand up for Warner, Smith and Bancroft by going public. This has been the hardest chapter to write, he wrote.

I still don't think it's right that those three boys copped all of the brunt. Their lives were turned upside down, and the psychological impact will remain with them forever. Unless I speak up about it, they'll continue to have to hold the burden. It's very clear I knew what was going on.

Cricket Australia has reportedly refused to re-open the sandpaper scandal investigation, with the governing body saying people have different views. The claims have also raised questions about current captain Pat Cummins, with one report describing the situation as a nightmare for him.