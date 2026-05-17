Revisiting the Laws of War Amid Widening Impunity Gap and Brazen Conduct in the Middle East

The text delves into the complexities and significance of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which are under review due to escalating war crimes in the Middle East. It explores the laws' relevance in counteracting the psychological impacts of warfare on soldiers and the collective actions of global leaders, and the practical challenges of enforcing them.

What exactly are the laws of war ? International Humanitarian Law explained as alleged war crime breaches mount in the Middle East ; War crimes and the efficacy of international law have been under renewed scrutiny amid continuing conflict in the Middle East .

As targeted strikes kill children and healthcare workers in huge numbers, and allegations of illegal conduct by both leaders and military members mount, experts weigh in on whether there is a widening impunity gap rendering the laws of war irrelevant. But what exactly are the 'laws of war', why do we need them, and is it all enough to practically counter the psychological impacts of warfare on soldiers and temper the reactive decisions of global leaders?

Australia supported US strikes in February to 'prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon' — but humanitarian law expert Dr Shannon Bosch told 7NEWS.com.au that legal experts largely agree the strikes were illegal. Bosch said the strikes could violate article 2(4) of the UN Charter for failing to get UN Security Council authorisation, and 'do not constitute self-defence' under article 51





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Middle East War Crimes International Humanitarian Law Laws Of War Legal Experts Humanitarian Law UN Charter Article 2(4) Article 51 Dehumanisation Of The Enemy Thichness Of Ethical Skin Australia US Iran Preventing Nuclear Weapons

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