Australia's chief selector George Bailey has confirmed Nathan Lyon is effectively being forgotten for the Test summer, with Western Australia's Corey Rocchiccioli selected as the sole spinner to face New Zealand and in line for a Test debut.

Nathan Lyon has been left out of Australia's Test squad to face New Zealand, with chief selector George Bailey revealing he called the champion off-spinner days earlier to inform him he was effectively being forgotten for the Test summer.

Lyon is now weighing up his cricketing future after being dropped for the fourth time in 18 months. Bailey described Lyon's presence in the Australian team for a large portion of his 145-Test career as set and forget on Saturday. The 100 consecutive Tests Lyon played between 2013 and 2023 feel like light years away now. The end suddenly looms large for the most prolific spin bowler in Australian history not named Shane Warne.

Also read Rocchiccioli Replaces Lyon in Australia Test Squad to Face New Zealand

Rocchiccioli Replaces Lyon as First Choice Spinner

Australia's spin bowling landscape is suddenly fascinating as selectors confront the curliest case of succession planning since Warne's own retirement almost 20 years ago. Ten tweakers were tried once Warne departed, with little to limited success until Lyon arrived. West Australian Corey Rocchiccioli has usurped Nathan Lyon as Australia's first-choice spinner for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The 190cm WA local will earn a Baggy Green at some point this summer despite Australia considering an all-pace attack for the first Test in Perth. Rocchiccioli has been the Sheffield Shield's most consistent spinner for the past three seasons, with drift not unlike that which has served Lyon so well and bounce you'd expect from a man of his stature.

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To build a career as an off spinner while calling the WACA home is no mean feat, while Bailey highlighted his suitability against the four left-handers in New Zealand's top order, too. Rocchiccioli's selection as the squad's sole spinner establishes him as the front-runner on home soil, but there's no guarantee that remains the case for overseas tours - particularly to India and the subcontinent. A strong start in Tests could change that.

Bailey said: We've got our spinners in a place at the moment where, depending on the conditions, venue, opponent, there are a number of guys that can jump in. He all but guaranteed Lyon will be picked for January's five-Test tour of India, if available. The devil remains in the details, though.

Picking horses for courses does not point to any one spinner making a Test spot his own, while the fact Australian Test and first-class pitches have hardly suited spin over the past five years raises further questions about the long-term future of tweakers within the Test bowling attack. The uncertain selection status of Lyon, who has taken more wickets than any overseas bowler in India, adds yet another twist to the many turns of Australia's spinning debate.

South Africa's Simon Harmer ripping through Australia for a series-defining 10-wicket haul in Cape Town for a while Lyon struggled is the enduring snapshot of his return from a serious hamstring tear. Lyon has taken 10 wickets at 41 this year and fared no better for NSW. He's considered unlikely to play for the Blues this week in the last Sheffield Shield round before January's five-Test tour of India - where the last three matches are played back-to-back-to-back.

Lyon Remains a Key Option for India Tour

But Lyon's 56 wickets at 27 from 11 matches in India, where touring spinners are no guarantee of success, are why Australia will keep a slot open for him. Pointedly, Bailey made no mention of next winter's Ashes regarding Lyon, which the 39-year-old has, like several teammates, long targeted as a potential last hurrah.

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Todd Murphy has yo-yoed up and down the spin pecking order since his outstanding seven-wicket haul on Test debut in Nagpur - the scene of the first Test against India early next year. His record for Victoria hardly flatters in recent years. But the 26-year-old was Australia A's leading wicket-taker in two matches against India A (10 scalps at 20.6) in September.

Murphy's record on the subcontinent is why he holds a CA contract and why he will most likely be on the plane in January. Like Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann is viewed as a subcontinental specialist, and then some. His left-arm-finger spin is a point of difference that has seen him selected for Australia's last four overseas tours.

On Saturday, Bailey revealed selectors had given genuine thought to both playing Kuhnemann alongside Lyon in two Tests in South Africa, and also replacing Lyon with his deputy in Cape Town. Kuhnemann's regular touring and Australian white-ball duties have limited his Sheffield Shield outings for Tasmania in recent years, but his average of 29.52 ranks behind only Rocchiccioli among tweakers.

Murphy Kuhnemann and Swepson in Spinner Mix

Mitchell Swepson's career-best 11-wicket haul in the Shield match at the SCG last week gave the somewhat misleading impression the one-time spinner's paradise is turning square again. The Sydney deck did play slower and turned more than in years past. But Swepson bowled superbly in claiming the best Shield haul by a spinner since Stephen O'Keefe 12 years ago.

The 33-year-old played the last of his four Tests in 2022 and Australia is clearly favouring finger spin for India - based on irrefutable results for both the hosts and visitors alike. Swepson is the leading leggie at first-class level in Australia, though, given Adam Zampa operates solely with the white ball.

With 24 wickets at 16.91 this summer and Australia holding a candle for leg spin that burns brighter than any other cricketing nation, who would write the Queenslander off completely?