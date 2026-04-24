Reynolds Leads Broncos to Stunning Victory Over Bulldogs

Adam Reynolds delivers a masterful performance as the Brisbane Broncos overcome a significant injury crisis to defeat the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 32-12, showcasing remarkable resilience and depth.

The Brisbane Broncos delivered a stunning victory over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium, winning 32-12 despite being significantly depleted by injuries and suspensions. This triumph wasn't just a win; it was a statement of resilience and a testament to the leadership of captain Adam Reynolds , who masterfully orchestrated the game and cemented his place among the Broncos' all-time greats.

Reynolds, exhibiting remarkable composure throughout the match, controlled the game with precision, kicking for an impressive 689 metres and consistently putting the Bulldogs under pressure. The Broncos’ success was built on a foundation of unwavering defence, successfully repelling three consecutive sets on their own line early in the game before unleashing their attacking prowess. Ezra Mam proved to be a pivotal force in the Broncos’ attack, showcasing exceptional skill and creativity.

His contributions included a spectacular try that is already being hailed as a contender for try of the year – a breathtaking effort where he managed to ground the ball while barely remaining within the field of play. Mam’s pinpoint passing set up multiple scoring opportunities, including tries for Gehamat Shibasaki and Josiah Karapani. The team’s discipline was also noteworthy, completing an impressive 40 of 43 sets and conceding only two penalties, a significant improvement under coach Michael Maguire.

Despite the absence of key players like Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan, and Corey Jensen, the Broncos demonstrated a level of professionalism and depth that belied their inexperience. The Bulldogs suffered a blow with Harry Hayes being sin-binned, and later faced concerns over the fitness of Viliame Kikau, who left the field with an arm injury. The Broncos’ victory was a collective effort, with several unheralded players stepping up to fill the void left by the injured stars.

Xavier Willison, filling in at lock for the injured Carrigan, delivered a powerhouse performance, running for 170 metres and making 33 tackles, culminating in a try on the final play of the game. Ben Talty impressed in his starting front-row role, Preston Riki made a strong debut, and Hayze Perham, the third-string fullback, was faultless in his performance. This win marks the Broncos’ second consecutive victory against the odds, highlighting their ability to overcome adversity and maintain momentum.

While the return of key players is anticipated, the depth of talent showcased in this match suggests that the Broncos are well-positioned to contend for back-to-back titles. The team’s ability to perform at a high level despite significant challenges is a testament to their character and the coaching staff’s ability to foster a resilient team culture.

The Broncos’ performance was a masterclass in game management, defensive fortitude, and opportunistic attack, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the NRL





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