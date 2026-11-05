Reza Adib Granted Bail Change to Hold Mediation Over Rape Charges

Surgeon Dr Reza Adib, former partner of ex-Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, had his bail altered to allow mediation while he denies rape allegations.

Dr Reza Adib, a prominent surgeon and former long-term partner of ex-Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, has had his bail conditions altered while he contests allegations that he raped a woman at his Gold Coast apartment earlier this year. The change allows him to hold mediation sessions with an individual whom the court did not name, according to court documents in the case.

Adib faces three counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty and one count of sexual assault. At the time of his arrest, Adib was the long-term partner of Palaszczuk, who was launching a book about her political career. The three-term Labor premier is not accused of any wrongdoing in the matter.

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Details of the Alleged Offences in Court Documents

Court documents allege that Adib detained the woman, who is in her 30s, at his apartment and unlawfully deprived her of her personal liberty on March 30. The sexual assault charge alleges that he unlawfully and indecently assaulted her, and that the indecent assault included contact between part of genitalia and Adib's mouth.

Adib has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. The allegations described in the court record are untested claims, and Adib is presumed innocent unless a court finds otherwise.

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Bail Change Opens Door to Mediation

On Thursday, Adib successfully had his bail altered to allow him to hold mediation sessions with an individual the court did not name. The change followed an application by Adib's lawyers, who asked the court to consider the arrangement.

Court documents show that a conference with the alleged victim had been scheduled for October 8 to discuss an alternative resolution. Mediation is a structured process in which the parties attempt to resolve a dispute with the help of a neutral facilitator, rather than through a full criminal trial.

Why the Case Matters for Queensland Courts

The case places a high-profile surgeon, who was previously in a long-term relationship with a former Queensland premier, in the public eye while the charges remain unresolved. The bail change does not determine guilt or innocence, and Adib continues to face serious criminal allegations.

For the woman named in the court documents as the alleged victim, the scheduled conference on October 8 is the next step the source identifies. Any further developments will depend on how the court handles the charges and what, if anything, comes out of that mediation process.