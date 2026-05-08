Richard Lewer Wins Archibald Prize 2026 with Portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder Iluwanti Ken

Melbourne-based artist Richard Lewer has won the Archibald Prize 2026 for his portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder and traditional healer Iluwanti Ken. The award, selected from 1034 entries, highlights Ken's role as an artist, healer, and cultural custodian. The announcement also includes the winners of the Wynne and Sulman Prizes, showcasing the diversity and talent of Australian contemporary art.

Melbourne-based artist Richard Lewer has been awarded the prestigious Archibald Prize 2026 for his striking portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder, senior artist, and ngangkari (traditional healer) Iluwanti Ken .

The painting, titled 'Iluwanti Ken,' was chosen from a record 1034 entries, narrowed down to 59 finalists now showcased at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The life-size portrait captures Ken, who is also a Wynne Prize finalist, in vibrant colors with flecks of paint on her arms, set against a yellow ochre background. Lewer expressed his pride and humility upon winning, stating, 'I am really proud, both for Iluwanti and for myself.

I feel deeply humbled to have won the Archibald Prize, and especially happy that this recognition brings a spotlight to Iluwanti, which was always my intention with this portrait. Iluwanti is the most beautiful woman, and it was a complete treat to spend time with her and to be able to paint her on Country. I hope this work recognises her role as a healer, artist, and custodian of the knowledge she carries and so generously shares.

' The Archibald Prize, Australia's most esteemed art award, is given annually to the best portrait of a distinguished individual in art, letters, science, or politics, painted by an artist residing in Australasia. Lewer's portrait presents Ken as if she is emerging from the ochre, with no conventional perspective, yet her presence as an artist, healer, and matriarch is powerfully conveyed.

In addition to the Archibald Prize, the winners of the Wynne Prize 2026 for landscape painting and the Sulman Prize 2026 for subject or genre painting were also announced. Yolŋu artist Gaypalani Waṉambi took home the Wynne Prize and $50,000 for her etching on metal, 'The Waṉambi tree,' which depicts Wuyal, an important ancestor of the Marrakulu clan.

Meanwhile, Lucy Culliton won the Sir John Sulman Prize and $40,000 for her detailed painting 'Toolah, artist model,' featuring one of her beloved rescue greyhounds. This marks Culliton's seventh time as a Sulman Prize finalist, with her 2026 winning work selected from 26 finalists. First-time Archibald finalist Sean Layh claimed the Packing Room Prize for his portrait of actor Jacob Collins, titled 'The tragicall historie of Hamlet, Prince of Denmarke.

' Layh's work was inspired by a candlelit performance of Hamlet at Melbourne's fortyfivedownstairs theatre, where Collins reprised his role. Below is a selection of the 59 Archibald Prize finalists currently on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, including works by Vicki Sullivan, Kean Onn See, Liam Nunan, Sindy Sinn, Stephanie Galloway Brown, and Amanda Davies. The exhibition offers a diverse range of artistic styles and subjects, showcasing the talent and creativity of Australia's contemporary artists





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