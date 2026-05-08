Richard Lewer Wins Archibald Prize with Portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder Iluwanti Ken

Richard Lewer has won the $100,000 Archibald Prize for his portrait of Pitjantjatjara elder and ngangkari Iluwanti Ken, marking the fifth time a First Nations person has won the prestigious award. The New Zealand-born artist spent a week on Country with Ken, capturing her essence in a deeply personal and culturally significant portrait. The event also saw Gaypalani Waṉambi win the Wynne Prize for her metal sculpture, The Waṉambi tree, and Lucy Culliton take home the Sulman Prize for her portrait of her rescue greyhound, Toolah. The awards celebrate Indigenous and contemporary art, highlighting the rich cultural narratives and artistic excellence of Australia’s creative community.

Richard Lewer has been awarded the prestigious $100,000 Archibald Prize for his striking portrait of Pitjantjatjara elder and ngangkari (traditional healer) Iluwanti Ken . The New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based artist immersed himself in Ken’s community, spending a week on Country in scorching 47-degree Celsius temperatures to capture her essence.

Lewer, who first met Ken through Jan Murphy Gallery in Brisbane six years ago, described the experience as deeply humbling, emphasizing the importance of shining a spotlight on Ken’s incredible artistic and cultural contributions. Ken, a finalist in this year’s Wynne Prize, is a celebrated artist at Tjala Arts in Amata, located in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands of South Australia.

Lewer’s portrait marks the fifth time a First Nations person has won the Archibald in its 105-year history, joining the ranks of artists like Karla Dickens, AFL legend Adam Goodes, musician Gurrumul, and actor David Gulpilil. Accepting the award at the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), Lewer expressed his gratitude, stating that winning the Archibald means everything to him.

He acknowledged the support of AGNSW, his galleries, Tjala Arts, and his wife, Karen, highlighting the collaborative nature of his artistic journey. Despite the accolade, Lewer remains grounded, stating that his routine will not change—he will continue to create art in his studio, driven by passion and dedication.

Meanwhile, the $50,000 Wynne Prize for landscape painting or figure sculpture was awarded to Gaypalani Waṉambi for her metal work, The Waṉambi tree. Her large-scale sculpture, crafted from spray paint on etched steel and repurposed road signs, narrates the story of Wuyal, the honey hunter of the Marrakulu clan. Waṉambi’s work is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Marrakulu people, depicting their ancestral journey and the founding of their homeland.

Other notable winners at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards include Bulanjdjan Lucy Yarawanga, Owen Yalandja, and Jahkarli Felicitas Romanis. Jennifer Mills and her son Darcy Luker won the $5,000 Trustees' Watercolour Prize for their painting ET home, while Sanné Mestrom received high commendation for her sculpture What the body knows. The $40,000 Sulman Prize for genre or subject painting or mural was awarded to Lucy Culliton for her portrait of her rescue greyhound, Toolah, artist model.

Culliton’s work captures the intimate bond between artist and muse, blending her large Monaro grass paintings with the playful presence of her canine companion. Iluwanti Ken, a finalist in the Wynne Prize, also showcased her collaborative sculpture, Nguntju Walawuruku manngu palapai ngura tjanampa (Mother Eagle makes a nest and home), created with LeShaye Swan and Justine Anderson.

The piece, made from clay, fibre, emu feathers, and wood, tells the story of a mother eagle preparing a nest for her babies, symbolizing the nurturing and protective spirit of Indigenous culture





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