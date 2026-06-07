Richard Scolyer: Pioneering Brain Cancer Patient Dies After Experimental Treatment

Professor Richard Scolyer, the 2024 Australian of the Year and leading melanoma researcher, died after a two-year battle with glioblastoma. He underwent a world-first experimental immunotherapy treatment developed by his colleague, Professor Georgina Long, which initially showed promise but ultimately could not prevent recurrence. His journey was documented on social media and inspired many.

Professor Richard Scolyer , the 2024 Australian of the Year and a world-leading melanoma pathologist, has passed away at the age of 58 after a two-year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer .

Diagnosed with grade-four IDH-wildtype glioblastoma in May 2023, Scolyer chose to become Patient Zero in a daring experimental treatment regimen developed by his colleague and friend, Professor Georgina Long. The treatment combined three immunotherapy drugs before surgery to stimulate his immune system, followed by a personalized vaccine after tumor resection. Initial results showed a tenfold increase in activated immune cells in his brain tissue, but the cancer eventually recurred.

Scolyer documented his journey on social media, garnering thousands of followers and raising awareness for cancer research. He continued to compete in triathlons and run despite his illness, even running 5 km with an undiagnosed neck fracture. His death was announced on October 10, 2025, bythe Melanoma Institute Australia. His legacy lives on through the scientific data generated from his treatment and his unwavering belief in the power of science.

Scolyer was born in Launceston, Tasmania, on December 16, 1966. He excelled in sports from a young age, completing a 65 km hike at age 10. He initially struggled with reading but improved using comic books and football magazines. He completed medical training at the University of Tasmania and became a pathology specialist at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

By 2022, he was ranked the world's top melanoma pathologist. His athletic achievements include representing Australia at World Triathlon Championships. He was appointed Australian of the Year in 2024 for his contributions to melanoma research and his bravery in undergoing experimental treatment. Despite the experimental therapy, the glioblastoma recurred in March 2025, and Scolyer passed away after a short time in palliative care.

His friend and colleague Professor Long stated, 'Richard showed us that even in the face of incurable cancer, we must be bold and innovative.

' Scolyer's own words reflect his philosophy: 'I don't need to think of me as courageous or inspirational - just someone who believed in science and, when faced with a terrible diagnosis, tried something bold and new. ' His case has provided valuable insights that may help future brain cancer patients. Scolyer is survived by his wife Katie and their three children





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