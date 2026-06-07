Richard Scolyer, Renowned Melanoma Researcher and Former Australian of the Year, Dies at 59 After Brain Cancer Battle

Professor Richard Scolyer, a world-renowned melanoma expert and former Australian of the Year, has died at age 59 after a battle with glioblastoma. His farewell letter expressed a desire to be remembered as an everyday Aussie who inspired others. Scolyer's groundbreaking research established the world's largest melanoma biobank and earned him global recognition, all while he maintained a humble demeanor focused on improving lives.

Professor Richard Scolyer , a world-renowned melanoma expert and former Australian of the Year, has died at the age of 59 after battling brain cancer . His passing marks the end of a deeply personal fight against a disease he had devoted his career to understanding and conquering.

In a poignant open letter released after his death, Scolyer reflected on his journey, expressing gratitude to the Australian public for their support and sharing his hope to be remembered as a "proud everyday Aussie" who simply "gave it a crack". He wrote that he hoped his transparency about his illness had, in some small way, made the road easier for others facing similar battles.

The letter also revealed his belief that he was perhaps lucky in his final weeks, as the advanced cognitive and physical effects of his glioblastoma likely spared him from full awareness of his decline. His wife, Katie Nicoll, had previously emphasized how crucial time with family and friends had become as his condition worsened. Scolyer's professional legacy is monumental. Over decades, he spearheaded groundbreaking research into melanoma, a cancer so prevalent in Australia it is often called "Australia's cancer".

His work was instrumental in establishing the world's largest melanoma biobank, a critical resource that accelerated global understanding of the disease. His scientific contributions earned him leadership roles at the American Joint Committee on Cancer and the World Health Organisation, and he was appointed Chair in Brain Cancer Research at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. In 2021, he was made an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to medicine.

The pinnacle of his public recognition came in 2024 when, alongside his colleague and friend Professor Georgina Long, he was named joint Australian of the Year for their relentless work on melanoma treatment and their advocacy for sun safety. Despite these high honors, colleagues and friends remember Scolyer as an disarmingly humble, bright, and deeply inquisitive man. He consistently shunned the spotlight, noting in his farewell letter that public accolades never sat entirely comfortably with him.

His driving force was a genuine desire to improve outcomes for patients and to support those around him. His story is one of profound duality: a man who fought a courageous, public battle against the very disease he had spent a lifetime trying to eradicate, all while maintaining a focus on the needs of others.

His death is a significant loss for the medical community and for Australia, but his work provides a foundational stepping stone for future breakthroughs in cancer research. He is survived by his family, who were by his side throughout his journey, and a nation that mourns the passing of a true humanitarian and scientific pioneer





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