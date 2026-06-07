Richard Scolyer's Final Letter: A Legacy of Hope, Research, and Family

In a heartfelt open letter released after his death, eminent Australian cancer researcher Richard Scolyer reflects on his glioblastoma journey, his groundbreaking contributions to melanoma research, and his unwavering belief in the power of science and family. He urges continued investment in research and offers a final lesson: cancer does not define us.

Richard Scolyer , a renowned Australian cancer research er, shares his final reflections in an open letter published after his death at age 59. Diagnosed with glioblastoma in May 2023, Scolyer used his own illness to champion transparency and hope, hoping to push the boundaries of cancer research .

Over a 35-year career, he became a world-leading melanoma pathologist, helped establish the largest melanoma biobank, and contributed to advances in immunotherapy that dramatically improved survival rates for advanced melanoma. In a poignant twist, he became the first patient to receive experimental brain cancer treatment based on the melanoma science he helped develop, and later participated in a brain cancer clinical trial.

He expressed profound gratitude to his family-wife Katie, children Emily, Matthew, and Lucy, parents, brother, and friends-whose support reinforced that family is everything. Reflecting on his legacy, Scolyer emphasized mentorship as his greatest reward, urging colleagues to stay brave and inquisitive, patients to consider clinical trials, and governments and the community to continue funding research. His closing message: cancer does not define us; it is merely part of the journey





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Richard Scolyer Cancer Research Melanoma Glioblastoma Open Letter Clinical Trials Medical Research Funding Mentorship Family Immunotherapy

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