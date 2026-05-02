Richmond's Injury Crisis Deepens with Prestia Calf Strain

Richmond Football Club is facing a mounting injury crisis after veteran Dion Prestia suffered a calf injury during Saturday's game against West Coast. This adds to an already extensive list of sidelined players, raising concerns about the team's performance this season.

Richmond Football Club is currently grappling with a significant injury crisis, deepening concerns for the team's performance this season. The latest blow came during Saturday’s match against West Coast, where veteran player Dion Prestia was forced to leave the field after just minutes of play due to a calf injury.

This incident adds to an already extensive injury list, which is the longest in the AFL competition. Prestia’s history with soft-tissue injuries suggests a potentially lengthy period on the sidelines, further compounding the team’s woes. The club confirmed the injury, stating he will take no further part in the game. This setback is particularly disheartening as Richmond attempts to regain its competitive edge.

The severity of the situation is underscored by the fact that Prestia is now the 17th player sidelined due to injury. Just days prior, promising young player Sam Lalor suffered a partial Achilles injury during training, adding another name to the growing list. While Tim Taranto is the only player currently with a realistic chance of returning next week, recovering from a concussion sustained two weeks ago, the outlook for many others remains uncertain.

Richmond’s football boss, Tim Livingstone, expressed disappointment regarding Lalor’s injury, praising his professionalism and commitment to rehabilitation. The club is carefully assessing Lalor’s condition before determining a timeline for his return. Another concerning case is Josh Gibcus, who experienced a knee issue during a VFL game. Despite initially returning to play, he was later diagnosed with an ACL sprain, prompting the club to consider various treatment options, including consulting multiple surgeons.

Fitness boss Ben Serpell highlighted a similar injury sustained by Gab Seymour from the women’s program, who successfully avoided surgery and returned to training, offering a glimmer of hope for Gibcus. Beyond Prestia, Lalor, and Gibcus, a multitude of other players are facing extended periods of recovery. Josh Smillie has re-injured his quad, requiring a reassessment of his rehabilitation timeline.

Judson Clarke is progressing well after returning from a trip to the USA and is expected to increase his training intensity in May. Rhyan Mansell and Tom Sims are battling foot issues, while Taj Hotton is sidelined with a hip injury. The comprehensive injury list also includes Kaleb Smith (groin), Maurice Rioli (hamstring), Toby Nankervis (hamstring), Jasper Alger (knee), Harry Armstrong (foot), Zane Peucker (ankle), Hugo Ralphsmith (MCL), and Sam Banks (collarbone).

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Serpell emphasized the importance of supporting the injured players and ensuring their well-being throughout their recovery journeys. Taranto’s progress through concussion protocols is encouraging, with only one more training session needed before he can be considered for selection against the Eagles.

However, he was not among the players named as ins for the game, with Ralphsmith, Lalor, and Samson Ryan making way for others





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