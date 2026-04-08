Ride-Share Driver Charged with Rape, Stalking, and Coercive Control in Queensland, Police Seek More Victims

A Queensland ride-share driver faces multiple charges including rape, stalking, and coercive control after allegedly targeting female passengers. Police are urging additional potential victims to come forward as the investigation continues, following a raid on the man's home and the seizure of electronic devices. The accused's pattern of behavior allegedly spans several years and involves various forms of harassment and assault.

Queensland Police have charged a ride-share driver with multiple offenses, including rape, stalking, and coercive control , after a series of incidents involving alleged assaults and harassment of female passengers. The man, a 29-year-old, is accused of targeting women he had picked up in his ride-share vehicle, subsequently stalking them on social media, at their homes, and even threatening them.

Authorities are urging potential additional victims to come forward as the investigation progresses. The accused's home in Brisbane's northwest was raided on November 17, with police seizing mobile phones and a laptop as part of their investigation into the alleged crimes.\The alleged incidents span a period from 2020 to 2025, painting a disturbing picture of predatory behavior. One particularly egregious case involves a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at her home by the driver on July 20. The man is accused of arriving unannounced and committing the assault. Furthermore, the accused is alleged to have returned to the woman’s residence on August 17 and threatened her, only to leave when others were present. Another woman, aged 21, is reported to have exchanged social media details with the driver after a ride-share trip and subsequently received multiple threatening messages and workplace visit attempts. She, however, blocked him on social media and did not meet him again. Police investigations have also revealed that the man allegedly had a relationship with a 20-year-old woman that began around November 2020. Within two months, the man is accused of assaulting the woman and going through her phone, and also going to her house if she did not answer his calls.\The charges against the man are extensive and reflect the severity of the alleged crimes. He faces one count each of rape, coercive control, threatening violence, and misusing a telecommunications service, as well as one count of trespass and three counts of stalking. Senior Sergeant Robert Lowry emphasized the potential for additional victims, stating that investigations have brought forward similar instances and the police urge anyone who may have experienced similar behaviour to contact them. Lowry described the man as being 170cm tall, with a tanned complexion, a muscular build, and tattoos on both arms and one leg, hoping that more victims might come forward if they recognized him. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to identify and support any other women who may have been targeted by the ride-share driver. The case highlights the importance of vigilance and reporting any suspicious or threatening behaviour and underscores the potential dangers that can arise from ride-sharing services





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Ride-Share Rape Stalking Coercive Control Queensland Brisbane Assault Harassment

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