Riewoldt Slams AFL Tribunal as 'Clown Show' Amid Butters Appeal Prospects

AFL legend Nick Riewoldt has heavily criticized the AFL tribunal's handling of Zak Butters's case, labeling it a 'clown show' and predicting a successful appeal due to a tribunal member participating in the hearing while driving. The incident has sparked outrage and questions about the integrity of the tribunal process.

Former St Kilda captain Nick Riewoldt believes Port Adelaide's Zak Butters has a strong chance of overturning his AFL tribunal ban on appeal, citing the highly questionable conduct of a tribunal member during the initial hearing. Butters was fined $1500 after being found guilty of umpire abuse towards umpire Nick Foot during Port Adelaide's recent loss to St Kilda. The tribunal's decision was based on the balance of probabilities, with the panel accepting Foot's account that Butters asked, 'How much are they paying you?' after a free kick was awarded to St Kilda at a crucial juncture of the game.

However, Butters has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he instead asked, 'How is that a free kick?' The circumstances surrounding the initial tribunal hearing have drawn significant criticism, particularly the brief but noticeable absence of tribunal member Jason Johnson. During the final submissions, the tribunal chair inquired about Johnson's whereabouts before he reappeared, explaining that he had switched his connection from his computer to his phone.

Critically, Johnson was then observed to be driving a vehicle while participating in the hearing, a situation attributed to a prior engagement. Riewoldt expressed his outrage at this perceived unprofessionalism, stating, 'If I’m Zak Butters and my reputation is on the line, and one of the people tasked with delivering the verdict — so, listening to all the testimonies and hearing all the facts — and one of those people is jumping off the call and then back on the call and being distracted while driving, I am absolutely furious and I have no doubt that he will win on appeal, based on that alone.'

He further described the situation as a 'clown show' and expressed disbelief that the AFL, an organisation seemingly focused on image, would tolerate a tribunal member driving while a player's reputation was being decided. Riewoldt questioned if such laxity would occur in lower-tier football leagues.

Despite the controversy, AFL journalist Mitch Cleary reported that the AFL's internal view is that while Johnson's actions were not ideal, they do not constitute grounds for overturning the verdict. Cleary stated that the AFL had spoken with Johnson, acknowledging the situation was not perfect but indicated no rule changes would be implemented and no severe repercussions would follow. 'They said it wasn’t ideal, but they’re not going to come down with a sledgehammer on the back of this,' Cleary explained.

Port Adelaide president David Koch echoed Riewoldt's sentiments, expressing disappointment on Adelaide radio, 'At least bring the professionalism that we have across the entire league into such an important decision-making group.' The AFL tribunal's decision process, coupled with the apparent lack of stringent oversight regarding member conduct, has cast a shadow over the integrity of the proceedings and raised questions about the fairness of the system, particularly when a player's career and reputation are at stake.





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