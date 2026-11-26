Lakshmi Venu has filed a lawsuit in the Madras High Court against her billionaire father Venu Srinivasan, seeking a fair and lawful partition of assets held by his branch of the TVS Group. The case escalates a succession dispute within one of India's oldest business dynasties.

Lakshmi Venu has filed a lawsuit against her billionaire father Venu Srinivasan seeking a rightful share in the family's automobile-to-finance empire. The petition in the Madras High Court demands a fair and lawful partition of assets held by her father's branch of the TVS Group, according to a statement Wednesday.

TVS Family Wealth Feud Escalates

The move escalates the fight over wealth at one of India's oldest business dynasties. The family controls two-wheeler maker TVS Motor, parent TVS Holdings, auto components supplier Sundaram-Clayton, and shadow lender TVS Credit Services. The lawsuit intensifies the battle for family wealth and follows Lakshmi's November 16 legal notice to her father outlining her demands. The feud underscores an escalating fight among several Indian corporates around succession-related issues.

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Srinivasan is also a key figure in a separate power struggle at the Tata Group, where he serves as vice chairman of Tata Trusts, the charities that ultimately control the $US180-billion conglomerate. Srinivasan did not immediately respond to emailed queries. Her father's reply reflects no change in his position and no recognition of her lawful rights, Lakshmi said in the statement.

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Lakshmi argued last week that an earlier restructuring of the sprawling TVS empire divided businesses among different sides of the family but did not constitute a partition within the Venu Srinivasan family. She alleged that there was a concentration of beneficial interest in favour of her brother Sudarshan Venu, chairman and managing director at TVS Motor.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in an interview that the family reached written settlements in 2017, 2020 and 2024 covering both ownership and management. He called the latest challenge an attempt to reopen settlements that were entered into voluntarily. The fight hinges, in part, on whether the agreements merely allocated control of businesses or also settled ownership of the underlying family wealth.

Lakshmi Seeks Access to Family Records

Lakshmi is also seeking access to records detailing the family's assets, alleging the information has been withheld despite repeated requests, according to the statement. She turned to the court after efforts to reach a private settlement failed and her father rejected her claims, she said. Her mother Mallika Srinivasan, chairwoman of tractor maker TAFE, has backed her daughter. Lakshmi has a legitimate claim to a share of the family assets equal to her brother's, the statement quoted her as saying.

The lawsuit concerns ownership of family wealth and not the day-to-day operations of the companies, it said. TVS Motor is valued at $US23.7 billion, while Sundaram-Clayton's market capitalisation stood at $US247 million as of Wednesday. The case is the latest in a series of succession-related disputes among Indian corporate families. It also adds a new dimension to the ongoing power struggle at the Tata Group, where Venu Srinivasan plays a key role as vice chairman of Tata Trusts.

The trust controls the $US180-billion conglomerate, making the outcome of the TVS family feud potentially significant beyond the immediate family. Lakshmi's legal action follows months of private efforts to resolve the matter. Her November 16 legal notice to her father was the first formal step in the dispute, and the Madras High Court petition now formalises her demands.

The family's written settlements in 2017, 2020 and 2024 are central to the disagreement, with Lakshmi arguing they did not settle ownership within her father's branch. The statement said Lakshmi seeks a fair and lawful partition of assets held by her father's branch of the TVS Group. It also said she has been denied access to records detailing the family's assets despite repeated requests. Her mother's support adds a notable family dimension to the dispute.

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TVS Motor Empire Assets Valued Billions

The lawsuit concerns ownership of family wealth and not the day-to-day operations of the companies, the statement said. TVS Motor, the flagship two-wheeler maker, is valued at $US23.7 billion, underscoring the scale of the assets at stake. Sundaram-Clayton, an auto components supplier, had a market capitalisation of $US247 million as of Wednesday. TVS Holdings is the parent company, and TVS Credit Services is a shadow lender.

The family's automobile-to-finance empire spans manufacturing, components, and financial services. The dispute has drawn attention because of the family's prominence and the involvement of Venu Srinivasan in the Tata Group. His role as vice chairman of Tata Trusts places him at the centre of another high-stakes power struggle. The TVS family feud and the Tata Trusts battle are separate but overlapping in terms of key figures and corporate governance.

Brother Alleged to Concentrate Family Interest

Lakshmi's brother, Sudarshan Venu, is chairman and managing director at TVS Motor. She alleged that the earlier restructuring concentrated beneficial interest in his favour. She argued that the restructuring divided businesses among different sides of the family but did not constitute a partition within the Venu Srinivasan family. The court will likely examine whether the settlements allocated control only or also ownership.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the family reached written settlements in 2017, 2020 and 2024 covering both ownership and management. He called the latest challenge an attempt to reopen settlements entered into voluntarily. The outcome may hinge on the interpretation of those agreements. Lakshmi turned to the court after private settlement efforts failed and her father rejected her claims.

The statement said Lakshmi has a legitimate claim to a share of the family assets equal to her brother's. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, chairwoman of tractor maker TAFE, has backed her. The lawsuit concerns ownership of family wealth and not the day-to-day operations of the companies, it said. The case continues in the Madras High Court.