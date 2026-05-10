Rima Butler Called Up for State of Origin Debut after Stellar NRLW Form

Rima Butler, a fan-favourite for the Roosters, has been named to make her State of Origin debut for the Blues after a stellar past 18 months. Butler takes her game to new heights, representing Australia at the back end of last year, and now gets to follow in the footsteps of her cousin and make history.

Named to make her State of Origin debut on Thursday, self-proclaimed yapper Rima Butler admits she was “soleless” when she received a phone call from coach John Strange .

Watch every game of every round of the NRL Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports. One of the NRLW’s breakout forwards over the past 18 months, Butler earns her maiden Blues jersey after a stellar past 18 months, which has seen her take her game to new heights and represent Australia at the back end of last year. WHAT’S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit.

For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. A fan-favourite at the Roosters, she has now been given the opportunity to live out her lifelong dream and follow in the footsteps of cousin Harata Butler, who played for New South Wales in 2014.

“I’m honestly still pinching myself now. I always get told I’m a bit of a yapper. I love to talk, and when Strange gave me the call-up, I was literally speechless,” Butler said in the lead-up to Thursday’s match in Brisbane.

“I’m going crazy on the phone, and I’m trying to keep my cool because he’s trying to tell me (that I made the team). Working under John Strange at the Roosters and now New South Wales, Butler credited him for pushing her to the limits to become the best player she can be.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Strangey because he made me the player that I am today and he really worked on me,” Butler said. “We’ve obviously had some tough conversations as well and I know that I can be better in certain areas and he is pushing me to be the best player I can.

” Named in the extended squad for the opening match of the series in Newcastle which the Blues won, she has been promoted to the interchange bench following an injury to Tiana Penitani-Gray. I was honestly grateful to just be in the extended squad and be around the girls in camp and just help out wherever I could,” Butler continued.

“Carrying waters, carrying bags, I was willing to do whatever for the team because I knew this is a very team-first environment and any team that I play in I like to put my best foot forward even if I’m not taking the field. ” This time it’s a little more nerve-racking.

Last time I got to chill a bit more, more emotions weren’t so high because I knew I was most likely not going to be playing so I was cruising, did training and got to do some extras This time I’m a bit more nervous and know there’s a bit more pressure but pressure builds diamonds and I’m ready to go. ” I’m hoping to bring some impact off the bench, some energy, just get in there and just give it all I’ve got.

” 120% rip in and make sure I leave nothing left in the tank and empty it all out on the field





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