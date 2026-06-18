Rinky Hijikata Stuns Jiri Lehecka to Reach Queen's Club Quarterfinals

Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata staged a comeback to defeat second seed Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) at the Queen's Club Championships, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up event.

Australian tennis player Rinky Hijikata pulled off a stunning upset at the Queen's Club Championships , defeating second seed Jiri Lehecka , the world number 12 from the Czech Republic, in a thrilling three-set match.

The final score was 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), showcasing a remarkable comeback after losing the first set. This victory propels Hijikata, currently ranked 104th in the world, into the quarterfinals of the prestigious grass-court event, which serves as a key warm-up for Wimbledon. Hijikata, a Sydney qualifier, had to navigate two rounds of qualifying before securing his first-round win over Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.

His triumph over Lehecka marks his second major upset this season, following his earlier victory over top-10 player Alexander Bublik at Indian Wells in March. Hijikata expressed his delight, stating, That's massive. I love playing on grass, so it feels like home being back here in London, and I love playing at this venue. So, yeah, I'm just pumped a bit here.

He acknowledged the difficulty of the match, noting an early break against him in both the first and second sets, and admitted feeling tight towards the end but happy to have prevailed. The win ensures Australia will have two representatives, Hijikata and Alex de Minaur, in the quarterfinals on Saturday. De Minaur, the top seed on the other side of the draw, is expected to progress, while Hijikata's path required overcoming a strong opponent whose performance initially seemed dominant.

Hijikata's victory was characterized by his terrific defense, solid baseline play, and inspired shot-making, which gradually frustrated Lehecka. In the quarterfinals, Hijikata will face the winner of the suspended second-round match between Hamad Medjedovic and France's Ugo Humbert, who were level at one set all when play was halted due to bad light, with the conclusion scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, de Minaur will play American Brandon Nakashima. In other results, Tommy Paul, the 2024 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, setting up a match with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Fokina secured his spot by defeating Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3; Moutet reacted by smashing his racquet on the grass, likely incurring another fine.

The Queen's Club Championships remains one of the most prestigious grass-court tournaments, second only to Wimbledon, and Hijikata's performance underscores his capability as a dangerous opponent on this surface





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Rinky Hijikata Jiri Lehecka Queen's Club Championships Grass-Court Tennis Upset Australian Tennis

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