Rioters Target Migrant Families in Belfast as Migration Debate Rages On

The situation in Belfast is a stark reminder of the deep-seated tensions surrounding migration in Britain. As the government struggles to find a solution to the crisis, it is clear that the debate will continue to rage on. The question remains: how can the country balance its need for immigration with the concerns of its citizens? The answer is far from clear, but one thing is certain: the situation will only continue to escalate unless a solution is found. In the meantime, the people of Belfast and beyond will continue to suffer the consequences of this bitter and divisive debate.

When rioters stormed into Kelly Hart's street in east Belfast on Tuesday night, they threw a brick at the corner of her front window and seemed ready to set her home aflame.

Hart, a mother of four, rushed to the front of her home and stood there to warn them off. This is my house, she told them. Get the f--- out.

Then she tried the best defence she could think of to let them know to leave her alone. She put two flags in her window: the red-and-white Ulster banner flown by union loyalists, and the Orange Order flag known to Protestants. Hart's home looks unscathed when I speak to her in McMaster Street a few days after the worst of the riots.

She had a panic attack, she tells me, and spent the night hiding in her home because she had nowhere else to go. The brickwork above her front window is chipped, but the glass did not shatter. She and her family are safe. The mob moved on.

Across the road, however, a burnt car stands in front of the home of a Romanian family targeted by the rioters. Police had to take the family to safety, and the signs of the attack were clearly visible two days later. Ashes have spilled across the pavement and into the gutter. Several houses have been gutted by fire, their windows boarded up because the glass has been smashed.

Builders are repairing another house further along the street. This was the epicentre of the riot on Tuesday night, when gangs in black masks set fire to vehicles and homes in a protest against migration. The most dramatic moment of the riots, the burning of a public bus, took place around the corner from Hart's home and resulted in an image that went around the world. At first sight, Hart might seem likely to condemn the rioters and their cause.

In fact, she is worried about migration. She is traumatised by the riots but frustrated about the change in her neighbourhood from the arrival of outsiders. If you're going to come here to work, you're welcome, she says. But, see, the ones I'm annoyed about are the ones that come over here claiming benefits, getting higher rate benefits than the ones that are from here.

Getting everything laid out. That sickens me. With every word, she highlights the moral and political complexity of the raging debate on migration across Britain. Migration surged after the pandemic, just as it did in Australia, and many ordinary Britons want it cut.

They feel ignored by their political leaders. This frustration turned to anger when thousands shared a video of a man being hacked with a knife on a Belfast street on Monday night. Police have charged a Sudanese migrant, Hadi Alodid, with attempted murder, carrying a bladed article and making threats to kill.

The man who lay wounded on the street, Stephen Ogilvie, has lost his left eye, suffered severe damage to his right eye and also has injuries to his neck and back. His family members have urged people to reject the riots. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility, they said. The anger over migration, however, is now so powerful that many people will not listen to the calls for calm.

Hundreds of protesters turned out on Wednesday, one night after the first riots, to try to march on a hotel north of Belfast that is said to house asylum seekers. The police had to deploy a phalanx of armoured Land Rovers and a water cannon to turn them away. This is not just about Belfast, where Catholics and Protestants have engaged in sectarian violence for generations and are schooled in the tactics of public riots.

Protesters also gathered in Glasgow this week over migration; three were arrested. It is now routine for British crowds to protest outside hotels that are hired by the government to house asylum seekers who have crossed the English Channel by boat. Residents see the newcomers and do not want them in their neighbourhoods. They're all men of fighting age, one woman told me last year outside an asylum hotel at the Isle of Dogs in east London.

While the asylum seekers were given comfortable bedrooms and welfare, she said, local people could not get affordable housing or an appointment with a doctor. Moments after we spoke, men in black balaclavas tried to break through a line of police to storm the hotel. The world saw the ugliness of the migration debate in the footage from Belfast this week. Migrant families had their homes torched.

Anselme Shima, who has lived in east Belfast for 13 years, saw his neighbour's house on fire and thought his would be next. He fled to ensure his children would be safe. I'm in hiding at the moment, he told the BBC on Wednesday. Until things are settled, I don't want to go back to my house.

While the events were described by some as race riots or pogroms, the victims ranged from Africans to Europeans. A Ukrainian family had to flee when flames reached their home. The situation in Belfast is a stark reminder of the deep-seated tensions surrounding migration in Britain. As the government struggles to find a solution to the crisis, it is clear that the debate will continue to rage on.

The question remains: how can the country balance its need for immigration with the concerns of its citizens? The answer is far from clear, but one thing is certain: the situation will only continue to escalate unless a solution is found. In the meantime, the people of Belfast and beyond will continue to suffer the consequences of this bitter and divisive debate





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