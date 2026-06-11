Riots in Belfast and Northern Ireland: Vehicles Set on Fire, Watercannons Deployed

Belfast and Northern Ireland are engulfed by a second night of serious unrest, with vehicles set alight and watercannons deployed after a Sudanese asylum seeker attempted to behead a man earlier this week. The riots come after Monday's horrific attempted beheading in Belfast left a man fighting for his life.

Belfast erupts in another night of riots with vehicles set alight and watercannons deployed after a Sudanese asylum seeker attempted to behead a man earlier this week.

Northern Ireland is engulfed by a second night of serious unrest, with police forced to ramp up their presence as violent protests escalate across multiple locations. The riots come after Monday's horrific attempted beheading in Belfast left a man fighting for his life. On Wednesday, detectives charged 30-year-old Sudanese national Hadi Alodid with attempted murder after a shocking and barbaric attack.

Footage of the incident was posted to social media showing Alodid allegedly attempting to behead his 40-year-old victim, Stephen Ogilvie. Police use watercannons to disperse protesters near Newtownabbey, in Belfast. Residents begin to clean-up on Lendrick Street following a night of anti-immigrant riots on June 10, 2026 in Belfast. Firefighters and emergency services were involved in assisting immigrant families to leave properties that had been set alight on Wednesday night.

The incidents were linked to groups of predominantly young men, many of whom were masked, while road closures and blockades were reported in several areas across Belfast. By Wednesday night about 10pm, the level of unrest appeared to have eased compared with the previous evening. Two police officers were injured during the riots.

Crowds of up to 300 people gathered near the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey, where vehicles were set on fire and officers came under sustained attack from bricks and petrol bombs. Videos and posts shared on social media showed anti-immigration protesters attempting to march to the Chimney Corner Hotel. The hotel has previously been the site of anti-immigration protests over it being used to house asylum seekers.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) moved to break up the crowd as disorder spread, with officers using watercannons after fires were lit in the street and missiles were thrown. Vehicles set on fire by protesters burn on Lendrick Street in east Belfast. In Derry, items were set alight on Ardmore Road, with additional police deployed across the region amid fears of further escalation.

Smaller disturbances were reported in Derry and Coleraine, although they were less intense than the previous night's violence. Public transport services were suspended in parts of the region, and several schools closed early amid concerns over safety. Authorities confirmed increased police numbers have been deployed, with 200 additional officers sent to the streets to manage the situation. Political leaders have urged calm, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning those involved in violence would face consequences.

Two other men have also been charged over separate riot-related incidents, while an 18-year-old has been arrested following further clashes in Carrickfergus





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Riots Northern Ireland Vehicles Set On Fire Watercannons Attempted Murder Beheading Anti-Immigrant Protests Demonstrators Police Mutual Aid Political Leaders Consequences Charges Arrests

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