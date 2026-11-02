KMD Brands Enters Exclusivity Talks for Rip Curl, Kathmandu Takeover with US Firm Bluestar Alliance

KMD Brands, owner of Rip Curl and Kathmandu, has signed an exclusivity agreement with US retail giant Bluestar Alliance regarding a potential full takeover, sending shares up over 10 percent.

The parent company of popular Australian brands Kathmandu and Rip Curl has revealed it is in talks with the US-based global retail giant owner of labels including Dickies about a possible takeover.

In an announcement to the ASX on Monday, KMD Brands, which is behind outdoor clothing and adventure brand Kathmandu, surfwear staple Rip Curl and footwear company Oboz, said that after receiving a number of approaches from external parties, it had entered into an exclusivity agreement with retail powerhouse Bluestar Alliance regarding a possible transaction to acquire all of the shares in KMD. There is no certainty at this time that this process will result in receipt of a binding proposal, or that any transaction will ultimately be consummated, the statement said.

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Bluestar Alliance Portfolio Includes Off-White

Rip Curl is owned by KMD Brands, which is talking to a US suitor. Louie Douvis is noted in relation to the brand ownership structure in recent reports. Bluestar's stable also includes lifestyle brands Scotch & Soda, Hurley and bebe as well as luxury fashion labels Off-White and Palm Angels, among others. The retailer has a diverse portfolio spanning multiple sectors of the fashion industry.

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KMD shares had jumped 10.4 per cent at 12.35pm AEDT on Monday. The stock has fallen almost 60 per cent in the past year. This significant market movement reflects investor interest in the potential acquisition despite the current lack of a guaranteed deal. The exclusivity agreement marks a pivotal moment for the Australian-based group.

Negotiations Could Reshape Australian Retail Sector

It provides a structured pathway for negotiations with Bluestar Alliance, which is recognized as a retail powerhouse in the global market. The company emphasized that the process is ongoing and subject to various uncertainties. Investors will be watching closely for any further developments in the coming weeks. The outcome of these talks could significantly reshape the landscape of the Australian outdoor and surfwear retail sector.

Until a binding proposal is received, all parties maintain that no final agreement has been reached.