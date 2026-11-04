Stephen Graham Bulks Up and Meditates to Play Serial Killer Jurek Walter in Nocturne

Stephen Graham reveals how he transformed physically and mentally to play serial killer Jurek Walter in the Lars Kepler adaptation Nocturne, starring opposite Liev Schreiber.

Stephen Graham has revealed the extreme physical and psychological preparation behind his latest role as a serial killer. The actor plays Jurek Walter in Nocturne, a thriller adaptation of a Lars Kepler novel, starring opposite Liev Schreiber.

Graham said he wanted to create a sense of physicality for the character. I worked a lot with my trainer because I wanted the audience to believe that I was a man who, if I wanted to, could stick my hand in your mouth and rip your jaw off. Do you know what I mean? he said, speaking over Zoom from New York.

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In the story, Jurek Walter is a serial killer so dastardly he can torment Liev Schreiber's small-town police detective from an underground concrete cell. Schreiber plays Jonah Lynn, a detective who desperately wants to keep Jurek in there. The back story is that Jonah and Jurek have a history. Jurek wants the truth to be told, Graham says.

He wants people to suffer the trauma that he experienced as a child. When the search for his last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), up against Jurek, the killer's role is at first to remain inscrutable, like Hannibal Lecter in those famous films. Jurek's goal is to get out of his underground prison cell, while Schreiber's Jonah Lynn desperately wants to keep him in there.

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Physical training for serial killer role

Graham said he worked with his trainer Rob in Leicestershire, where he lives, to achieve the look. I didn't want to be this big, massive, bulking old guy; I just wanted to try and find a shape physically where it looked like I could kill you with my bare hands, he said.

So we worked more on press-ups and pull-ups and squats and dips and things - what could I do physically within the confines of that cell to give me that appearance? In one scene in Nocturne, Jurek appears to be literally climbing up the walls. I found a little crack and then I managed to do some pull-ups and stuff like that, Graham says. It's using his environment to try and create his strength.

The physicality contrasts with Graham's appearance in his most celebrated recent role, as put-upon dad Eddie in Netflix's Adolescence. Myself and my team - my manager, Ben, and Jane, my agent, back home - we were really careful about what we wanted to do next because we did have a couple of nice opportunities but we really wanted to try and find something that was completely different from Eddie, he says.

He's completely different from almost anyone alive, in that he's a dangerous, unpredictable sociopath. Graham also drew on his earlier work in A Thousand Blows, Steven Knight's Victorian bare-knuckle boxing drama, where he first got into the process of changing his physical appearance. Me and Tim Van Patten spoke about that stillness, Graham says. A beefed-up Stephen Graham appeared in the Victorian-era boxing drama A Thousand Blows.

Preparing for role with wife Hannah Walters

To get into the mind of his character, Graham turned to his wife, Hannah Walters, who is also his production partner and a fine actor. The answer is a very simple one. My wife Hannah is obsessed with serial killers and true-crime documentaries, he says. She was like, so you're going to watch this, this, this and this and we'll sit and we'll watch them together.

We sat on the couch for about two weeks night with some crisps and some Maltesers and a little bit of ice-cream. And she just picked these amazing documentaries about these fantastic, weird serial killers. Graham admitted the cosy viewing sessions were unusual preparation. I think as human beings we're obsessed with the fact that people would go to these lengths, or that people do these kind of things, he says.

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It's just a really intriguing part of the human condition that makes you do that. I think as a society we're obsessed with serial killers. I don't have the answer to the question why. One answer might be that when they're played by Stephen Graham, they're eerily, tantalisingly watchable.

Meditation character preparation technique

Just don't stare too hard. Graham also suggested the idea that his character should meditate. Right at the very beginning, I said to Tim Van Patten, our fantastic, wonderful director, who I've been fortunate to work with for a great number of years now - we first met on Boardwalk Empire - I said to Tim, look, I've got an idea, and you might think it's crap, but you might think it's all right.

I went, I think he should meditate. And Tim was like, really? If he meditates then he needs to practise patience because he's in this box for a long time. So he needs to be patient and he needs to be vigilant, says Graham.

The art of meditation can enable you to practise patience and also some kind of tolerance with self. So it's like waiting and waiting and waiting for that opportunity to present itself in order for me to get out of this box. Because that's my overall objective. Graham and Van Patten spoke about the stillness the meditation would bring.

It gives you a sense of What's actually going on with this fella? What is this fella all about? All the noise and all the chaos is coming from outside, whereas deep down underground I've found this kind of, dare I say, Zen-like stillness. Do you know what I mean?

Graham is known for finding that stillness in modern screen work, with a stare that speaks volumes, all threat and taunt and interior torment. His fans from Adolescence and Australian TV have followed his career closely. The new thriller promises to showcase another side of Graham's talent for portraying damaged, sometimes violent, sometimes broken men who always retain a sensitivity somewhere.