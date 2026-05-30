Rise of Sexism and Misogyny in Australian Schools Worries Experts

Experts are sounding the alarm over sexism in the classroom due to an explosion of misogyny in Australian schools. Associate Professor Samantha Schulz, a sociologist of education, says it's putting female teachers and students at risk and that influences like the online 'manosphere' are to blame. She warns that the problem will only worsen unless it is addressed head-on, and that educating teachers on how to understand and teach about gender is key to preventing gender-based violence.

Experts warn of a rise in sexism and misogyny in Australian schools, which they say is putting female teachers and students at risk. Associate Professor Samantha Schulz, a sociologist of education, attributes the problem to influences like the online 'manosphere' and a lack of policy to address gender literacy and equity in schooling.

She warns that the problem will only worsen unless it is addressed head-on, and that educating teachers on how to understand and teach about gender is key to preventing gender-based violence





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Sexism Misogyny Australian Schools Gender-Based Violence Education

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