Rishworth and Wilson Clash Over Labor Tax Overhaul on Today Show

Labor Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth and Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson sparred on national television, accusing each other of misleading the public and silencing small‑business voices as they debated the government's proposed changes to capital gains tax concessions.

On a live broadcast of the Today show, Australia's Labor Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth and the opposition's Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson engaged in a fiercely combative exchange over the government's proposed overhaul of capital gains tax concessions.

The segment, hosted by Karl Stefanovic, quickly descended into personal attacks after Stefanovic asked Rishworth why Labor was pushing through reforms that, according to the minister, "two‑thirds of the country despises.

" Rishworth defended the legislation, emphasizing that the government had opened a two‑day public submission window and that Australians had an opportunity to provide feedback through a Senate inquiry. Wilson dismissed the short consultation period as a gimmick, accusing Labor of a rushed agenda designed to sideline small‑business owners.

He warned that record numbers of small‑business insolvencies were already being recorded and that the government's response was to "bully and silence" those affected, effectively telling them to "shut up and get back in your place.

" The debate grew increasingly heated when Wilson, after Rishworth's assertion that the reforms were necessary, retorted, "I'm calling BS on what Amanda just said," before urging the minister to "get a breathalyser" in a moment that sparked laughter from the studio audience but also underscored the personal nature of the clash. Rishworth fired back, suggesting Wilson should "table his book" because he had previously advocated for similar changes. Wilson dismissed her remarks as immature, saying, "Grow up, Amanda.

Businesses all around the country are screaming for help and your answer is to censor and silence them.

" He added that Australians deserved a genuine opportunity to voice their concerns, a chance he claimed was denied during the last election when Labor, according to Wilson, "lied to the Australian people" by promising a more inclusive process and then pushing the reforms through parliament without adequate debate. The confrontation also touched on the broader tax agenda, with Rishworth accusing Wilson of a history of voting against tax cuts, a claim the Shadow Treasurer denied.

Wilson argued that the Coalition had consistently supported tax reductions in previous years and that Labor's current package would increase the tax burden on ordinary Australians. He labelled the budget as one that voters had never endorsed, insisting that a "reality check" was needed to expose what he described as a "budget voters never endorsed.

" Throughout the exchange, both politicians referenced a forthcoming book by Rishworth, which they each used to criticize the other's credibility. The sharp exchange highlighted the deep partisan divide over tax policy, small‑business support, and the transparency of the legislative process.

As the debate concluded, Stefanovic attempted to steer the conversation back to policy specifics, but the atmosphere remained charged, reflecting the broader national conversation about the direction of Australia's fiscal strategy and the role of public consultation in shaping major reforms





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