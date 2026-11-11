Victorian Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Hospital Admissions More Than Double After Lockdowns

A Burnet Institute study shows alcohol-associated hepatitis hospital admissions in Victoria more than doubled during COVID-19 lockdowns and remain elevated, with younger patients and women increasingly affected.

Hospital admissions for alcohol-associated hepatitis in Victoria more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained high since, according to a new Burnet Institute study commissioned by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE).

The study analysed nearly two decades of Victorian health data, examining 4,111 hospital admissions between January 2017 and June 2024. Between January 2017 and February 2020, there were 1,132 admissions. That soared to 2,979 between March 2020 and June 2024, an increase of more than 163 per cent. Researchers split the data into three periods: pre-pandemic up to February 2020, during the pandemic from March 2020 to October 2021, and post-pandemic from November 2021 onwards.

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Young People and Women: Rising Risk Groups in Victorian Hospitals

Admissions increased significantly for both men and women during the pandemic. While rates declined slightly after lockdowns, they remained higher than pre-pandemic levels, setting what researchers call a new baseline. Young people have emerged as a high-risk group. About 40 per cent of admissions for alcohol-associated hepatitis occurred in people under 45 between 2017 and 2024.

Almost 575 admissions were people under 35, while more than a quarter were aged 36 to 45. Overall, 14 per cent of those admitted were under 35. Dr Dylan O'Beirne, a gastroenterologist, said the trends are evident on hospital wards. Every week we have people under 50 with very advanced liver disease and complications of cirrhosis, he said.

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We are seeing people admitted in their 30s with severe liver disease. Women now account for more than one in three cases of alcohol-associated hepatitis in Victoria. Female admissions rose from 443 pre-pandemic to 1,099 between March 2020 and June 2024. About 16 per cent of female cases were in women younger than 35.

The Gender Shift: Women's Admissions Surging Post-Pandemic

Women with the condition were younger, more physically frail and more likely to require ICU admission than men. Professor Jessica Howell, a gastroenterologist at St Vincent's Hospital and head of the Burnet Institute's hepatitis and liver cancer group, said the rise in women was a catalyst for the study. Before COVID, the rate for women coming into hospital was really quite static, but it increased markedly during the pandemic, she said.

We are now seeing a new normal for admissions among women. Howell attributed the rise to pandemic stress, particularly on women who were primary caregivers juggling work, homeschooling and household responsibilities. She also noted some women were trapped in violent situations during lockdowns. Alcohol companies targeting women with advertising campaigns and barriers to support services around stigma and discrimination were also factors.

Men still made up the majority of cases at 62.5 per cent of alcohol-linked hepatitis admissions, but their numbers more than doubled compared to pre-COVID rates. FARE chief executive Ayla Chorley said alcohol is being directly marketed to women through terms like mummy wine nights, which normalise drinking as a way to de-stress. We are seeing alcohol consumption in women increase and alcohol-related harms in women increase, she said.

Pandemic Stress and Marketing Fuel Alcohol-Related Disease

Professor Jacob George, a liver research scientist at the University of Sydney who did not contribute to the study, said the findings were unsurprising. The COVID lockdowns, which were particularly severe in Victoria, clearly contributed, he said. He noted that while young people overall are drinking less, a smaller number are drinking more, including binge drinking. The study also found about half of people with alcohol-related liver disease developed cirrhosis within six years.

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Researchers found people diagnosed with alcohol-related liver cancer in Victoria were younger than those diagnosed with other forms of liver cancer. Severe liver disease can be triggered by a large toxic amount of alcohol in a single episode or repeated heavy drinking over years. Patients often arrive with severe liver inflammation and symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting and yellowing skin. O'Beirne said women seem more susceptible to liver disease from alcohol than men because of their smaller body habitus.

He feared changing drinking habits of young women were leading to advanced liver disease at earlier ages. There is this concept of wine o'clock on social media, which I think is driving normalisation of regular drinking, he said. Rachel Allen's son Dylan died in NSW in 2022 at age 26 from alcohol-induced hepatitis. She described him as an intelligent, independent thinker and an old soul deeply loved by his family.

Personal Tragedy: Dylan's Story Highlights Systemic Gaps

Dylan celebrated his 18th birthday with friends and a few beers, which seemed harmless at the time. Within about three months, his relationship with alcohol became concerning. Between ages 20 and 25, he was admitted multiple times to private and public rehab programs, but they provided temporary relief rather than a long-term solution. He began self-medicating with alcohol as a teenager to cope with anxiety and before his death was drinking litres of cask wine a day.

Allen said the family desperately sought support but faced a fragmented healthcare system where it was difficult to get help for both his mental health and alcohol addiction. The mental health hospital he was repeatedly admitted to would assign him a psychiatrist, but there was no alcohol program there. Professor Howell recommended anyone concerned about their drinking should talk to a GP, as early intervention can reduce harm. She said it was never too late to cut back.

Early Intervention and Reducing Stigma: Keys to Recovery

We know that the liver can regenerate very well, she said. At any stage, if people reduce their alcohol consumption, they can see very positive health benefits. She suggested small steps like swapping every second drink for water or eating food while drinking.

However, she noted people seeking help often face stigma and discrimination, which can be a critical barrier to getting appropriate care. She said there are very few services targeting the specific needs of women. The report was retrospective, using information from two Victorian patient databases, but Professor George said a study following patients over time would capture more accurate data. O'Beirne believed the trends could be identified in other states and territories with further research.

Howell said the numbers had not returned to normal and feared they may not, because a new baseline of admissions for alcohol-associated hepatitis had been set.