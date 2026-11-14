Rising Youth Unemployment in Australia Amid Economic Slowdown

Youth unemployment in Australia rises to 11.1 per cent as economic slowdown and AI hiring tools impact graduates, creating fierce competition in the job market.

Young Australians are facing unprecedented challenges in securing employment as they compete directly with experienced workers holding multiple jobs. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that youth unemployment has climbed to 11.1 per cent, a figure more than double the national average of 4.7 per cent recorded in September. This disparity highlights how younger demographics are bearing the brunt of a softening economy, with experts warning that rates may continue to climb in the coming months.

Hard Data on Youth Joblessness Trends

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data from September shows youth unemployment at 11.1 per cent compared with the overall unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent. While these figures remain lower than pre-pandemic levels, the upward trajectory signals potential distress for recent graduates and students entering the workforce. Lachlan Riddell, a 24-year-old from Tasmania, describes his experience as 'job hunting depression' after applying for hundreds of positions over the past three years. His efforts ranged from collecting supermarket trolleys to retail and hospitality roles, yet he rarely received responses from employers.

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Despite holding a Diploma of Music and working casually as an audio-visual technician, Mr Riddell finds his shifts sporadic and his income insufficient. He currently relies on a Jobseeker payment and financial support from his fiancee to make ends meet. His story reflects a broader trend where young workers feel forced to compete against those already employed, often finding their applications filtered out by automated systems before reaching a human recruiter.

Economic Slowdown Hits Entry-Level Roles

Blair Chapman, chief economist at jobs website SEEK, states that younger workers are affected more heavily during economic slowdowns. Graduate job advertisements have trended downward following post-pandemic highs, with anecdotal evidence suggesting larger firms are reducing their intake. The big four accounting firms reduced their intakes in response to declines in demand, a pattern Mr Chapman suspects will continue as the economy softens. This reduction in entry-level opportunities forces university students to engage with the job market well before they graduate to secure any foothold.

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Harry Ottley, an economist at Commonwealth Bank, notes that the youth unemployment rate is definitely rising more quickly than other cohorts. He explains that the share of young people in work is 63.6 per cent, down from a peak of 66.7 per cent in November 2022. Although this is well above the 2019 average of 59.7 per cent, Mr Ottley argues that more young people are entering the labour market looking for work, intensifying competition for available positions.

AI Hiring Tools Reduce Human Contact

Technological barriers are further complicating the search for employment for many young Australians. Mr Riddell observes that many companies now use artificial intelligence for their job hiring process, meaning candidates are not even talking to a real human. He expresses concerns that success in Tasmania's small jobs market can depend less on technical knowledge and more on personal connections. This shift away from human-centric recruitment processes disproportionately affects those without established professional networks.

The rise in youth unemployment occurs alongside fears that artificial intelligence could lead to a jobs apocalypse for white-collar workers. A study released in July this year found that the technology was not yet causing broad disruption to Australia's labour market. The report indicated that jobs for people aged 20 to 24 had grown slightly faster than those for people aged 25 and over since the introduction of ChatGPT, suggesting resilience in young graduate outcomes.

Generational Perception vs Economic Reality

Mr Riddell disputes the stereotype that generation Z is selective or unwilling to work. He asserts that the mentality suggesting young people do not want to work is simply not true, citing his own relentless job hunting efforts as proof. However, international data presents a mixed picture, with evidence from the US suggesting young people have experienced slower employment growth than older people since the introduction of generative AI tools.

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Specifically, occupations more exposed to AI have seen these slower growth rates in the United States. In contrast, Australian data remains somewhat more optimistic regarding the immediate impact of automation on youth employment. Nevertheless, the combination of reduced graduate intakes, increased use of AI screening, and a slowing macroeconomic environment creates a difficult landscape. Young people struggling to find work act as the canary in the coal mine for the rest of the jobs market, signaling potential broader economic health issues.

As the economy continues to face headwinds, the gap between the supply of young job seekers and the demand for entry-level roles is likely to widen. Experts advise that while youth employment share remains historically elevated, the quality and stability of those positions are under threat. For individuals like Mr Riddell, the lack of permanent work and reliance on casual gigs underscores the urgent need for structural support in the evolving labour market.