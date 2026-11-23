Rita Ora's haircare brand TYPEBEA launches The Mane Event, offering up to 30% off sitewide discounts and complimentary gifts for customers purchasing hair growth serums and scalp care products.

Rita Ora's premium haircare company, TYPEBEA, is launching its exclusive Black Friday promotion titled The Mane Event. The brand is currently offering discounts of up to 30 per cent off every item in its entire inventory. This significant price reduction applies to all products, including the highly sought-after bestselling G.1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Growth Serum. Customers can access these savings starting at a 20 per cent off sitewide rate immediately.

Promotion Tiers and Bonus Gifts

The discount structure at TYPEBEA is designed to reward larger purchases with deeper savings. While the baseline offer provides 20 per cent off, the discount increases to 30 per cent depending on the total amount a customer spends. The brand is also incentivizing repeat visits by introducing complimentary gifts that change throughout the week. This means shoppers who return during the Black Friday weekend and on Cyber Monday may find new bonus products available to receive with their orders.

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Clinical Efficacy of G.1 Serum

The flagship G.1 product is powered by the proprietary Baicapil™ ingredient, which is a scalp-focused formula. Clinical testing has proven that this serum can reduce hair loss by 60 per cent within a 12-week period. In addition to reducing loss, the formula supports the appearance of thicker, fuller, and longer-looking hair. The product has sold out five times globally and has been recognized with more than 10 international beauty awards for its effectiveness.

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Usage Instructions and Additional Benefits

TYPEBEA designs G.1 for convenient daily use in any haircare routine. Each 100ml bottle provides approximately three months of supply, ensuring long-term value for the consumer. The serum formula is also engineered to leave no visible white cast, addressing a common issue with traditional dry shampoos that often leave a powdery finish. Users can expect to see a visible reduction in scalp flakes by up to 70 per cent and a decrease in scalp oiliness by 25.7 per cent within 30 days.

Event Duration and Shopping Strategy

The Mane Event promotion creates a structured shopping window with evolving incentives. Because the complimentary gifts change throughout the week, there is a strategic advantage to monitoring the TYPEBEA website over the entire Black Friday weekend. Cyber Monday will likely introduce new gift options, providing an additional reason to revisit the online store after the initial sale days. This dynamic approach encourages customers to spread their purchases or revisit to maximize the value of their order during the promotion.