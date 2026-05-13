Rival Tax Plans Spark New Battle Lines Ahead of Election

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers have announced competing tax plans, reigniting a contentious economic debate ahead of the next election. While Albanese defends his decision to break election promises, Chalmers seeks to expand the new tax offset.

Rival tax plan s have drawn new battle lines ahead of the next election, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defending his decision to break election promises and claw back tax breaks on negative gearing , capital gains , and trusts.

Shadow Treasurer Alex Ellinghausen, Treasurer Matthew Keogh, and Labor’s new tax offset plan have added to the contentious economic agenda. Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ proposal to expand the new $250 Working Australians Tax Offset is sought as a relief closer to the election, while opposition critics claim that indexing future tax cuts could provide economic benefits





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Tax Plan Rival Plans Break Promises Negative Gearing Capital Gains Trusts Australia Election Economic Agenda Tax Matches Housing Indexing Tax Brackets Working Class Rent Home Ownership Reform-Minded Experts

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