RMIT Drops Disciplinary Action Against Student Over Video Criticizing University's Weapons Ties

RMIT University has withdrawn disciplinary action against student Gemma Seymour following a social media video criticizing the university's links to weapons companies. The decision comes after public outcry and scrutiny over the university's ties to the defense industry, particularly concerning its Sir Lawrence Wackett Defence and Aerospace Centre. The video, which called for the center’s closure, sparked a debate on freedom of speech, student activism, and university complicity in the arms industry. The university cited safety concerns regarding the public disclosure of its research facilities. The student has welcomed the decision.

RMIT student Gemma Seymour has had disciplinary action against her dropped concerning a social media video that criticized the university's connections to weapons manufacturers . The decision follows an investigation by Guardian Australia that revealed Seymour was potentially facing suspension over the video, which called for the closure of RMIT 's Sir Lawrence Wackett Defence and Aerospace Centre.

The video, filmed in a corridor of the centre, allegedly identified its location publicly, a detail not usually available online. RMIT argued that this could potentially endanger the facility, its staff, and students. However, in an email to Seymour, the university's student conduct team announced the withdrawal of the hearing scheduled for April 22, 2026. \Seymour, a fine arts student, celebrated the decision as a victory for the right to criticize war and the role of institutions within the military supply chain. She further stated that students and staff would not be intimidated and would continue to challenge RMIT's involvement with the military. Her statement emphasized the importance of freedom of speech and protest, particularly when universities are involved in situations like this. When asked for comment, RMIT provided a statement confirming that the student conduct hearing had been withdrawn, reiterating its commitment to student conduct policies and freedom of speech within the bounds of the law and university policies. The university also said they support debate among students.\The video, posted on the RMIT Students for Palestine Instagram profile in August, showed Seymour standing outside the Sir Lawrence Wackett Defence and Aero Centre. In the video, Seymour expressed concerns, saying, “No more excuses RMIT. There is blood on your hands and we will not rest until you cut ties with all weapons companies.” The video’s caption demanded the centre's closure, arguing that the university should not be complicit in what was going on. A student conduct report, seen by Guardian Australia, raised safety concerns for staff if research locations were publicly shared on social media. The report considered that Seymour's actions might have violated university regulations, policies, and procedures, constituting misconduct. It also noted the potential for unwanted attention, harassment, or threats. RMIT received an anonymous complaint about the video. The Sir Lawrence Wackett Defence and Aero Centre is a research group that collaborates with the Australian Defence Forces, the US Department of Defence, and Boeing. Amnesty International has previously reported on the use of Boeing-made weapons in Israeli airstrikes, contributing to civilian deaths. This incident took place during 2024, when numerous universities saw encampments and protests demanding they end ties with weapons manufacturers and denounce the Israeli war in Gaza





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