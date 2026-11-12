Robbie Williams performs AI-themed Britpop show at sold-out 50,000-seat Melbourne stadium

Robbie Williams brought his AI-themed tour to a sold-out 50,000-seat Melbourne stadium, mixing hits, jokes, dancers and a Britpop singalong.

Robbie Williams brought his AI-themed tour to a sold-out 50,000-seat Melbourne stadium, mixing hits, jokes, dancers and a Britpop singalong. The show opens with an AI conceit.

On giant screens at the rear of the main stage, text and recorded or generated voice tell us it could be the greatest threat to musicians ever devised, or a fabulous tool. Either way, Robbie will transcend it all. The voice declares: He is not a man he is a signal. You do not watch Robbie Williams, you tune into him.

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Williams launches into high energy show

Then he plays Rocket, one of just two tracks from the album that gives this tour its name, and we are off, literally. As the song ends, he lifts off like a rocket, sparks showering from below, then slowly tumbles back to earth as if in a gravity-free zone. It is ridiculous, hilarious, and very Robbie. AI will not be mentioned again.

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For the next two hours, the signal does not stop pulsing. Robbie Williams is one of the greatest entertainers of his generation, just ask him. He says: This is my band, this is my arse, and Melbourne you had better be good because I am phenomenal. He says that as he launches into Let Me Entertain You, a song that is as much promise as manifesto.

He does entertain, and he is phenomenal. While the AI conceit is given short shrift, the case for actual real-live musicians is made resoundingly. He has a five-piece band, a three-strong horn section, two backing vocalists and eight dancers, all extremely talented and busy throughout. If there is any criticism to be made of this show, it is simply that the screens rarely capture what they are up to.

The camera is focused on the star throughout. For those at the back of the sold-out 50,000-seat stadium, the singer on screen must look like a giant among ants on that distant stage. Williams ego is at the heart of everything, including his own humour. His humour manages to be both self-aggrandising and self-deprecating at the same time.

He directs at one point when the focus has strayed briefly: Camera back on me. I am doing something charismatic. The playfulness of his delivery, and the obvious rapport he has with his band and dancers, ensure we are only too willing to give him the affirmation he so openly craves. It is not as if he does not work for it, though.

Crowd enjoys hits and singalongs

Across three stages, he runs through the hits, including Rock DJ and Love My Life. Love My Life is introduced with a long tribute to his wife Ayda Field and their four kids, whom he credits with literally saving my life. He also performs Angels, then says: I am not doing that tonight; f--- that song. He smiles.

Of course he will do it. We will just have to wait. The show follows a post-race performance at Flemington last week, and it is clear how much of it is scripted. Nothing wrong with that; it is just a reminder that no matter how much chaotic energy he appears to summon, this is every inch a crafted show.

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It is worth noting how much more responsive the crowd is tonight than were those who stayed to watch after a full day on the turf, and the turps, a week earlier. The band and singers do get a moment to shine, as he invites the audience to play a game of shit or not. The muso gets a solo, the audience gets to decide if they pass muster.

Tonight we get snippets of karaoke, and as karaoke goes, it is a blast. The singalong is a big thing for Robbie Williams, and it is one reason people leave feeling they have not just seen a show, but been part of one. There is plenty of call and response throughout the concert.

Guest star joins for Britpop cover

Perhaps the biggest moment comes when he is joined on stage by Thom Rylance, from the evening opening act, The Lottery Winners, for a cover of Oasis Wonderwall. It is arguably the most Britpop moment of the night. Sitting behind a keyboard, draped in an oversized pink feather boa, Robbie tells us he has come to terms with something. He says: I am not cool.

I tried being cool once but I just looked constipated. He begins tinkling I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside, then performs Better Man, mostly made in Melbourne. If you know the special place the song holds for him and his father, who was also an entertainer, you will understand the moment. He tells us: My dad said to me, Son, I was good.

But you are the greatest in the world. Pause, trademark grin. And he was right.