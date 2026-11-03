Robbie Williams Delivers Two Sets at Melbourne Cup with High Energy and Crowd Interaction

Robbie Williams performed two distinct shows at the Melbourne Cup, including a brief mounting yard set and a longer evening concert, engaging the audience with classics and humorous banter.

Robbie Williams headlined the Melbourne Cup racing event, delivering two separate performances that showcased his enduring ability to command large audiences. The first set occurred at 2.15pm in the Mounting Yard and lasted just 15 minutes, featuring four songs and high energy. The second performance began at 5.45pm at the Elms and ran for approximately 90 minutes, concluding with a high-energy finale after the final race.

Mounting Yard Performance Details and Stage Setup

Williams performed his initial 15-minute set on a portable stage hastily assembled in the Mounting Yard in front of the Grandstand. A 10-strong band accompanied him throughout the brief appearance. The singer wore an eye-catching dark blue suit, described as looking like thoroughbred silks, and moved freely across the grass rather than staying on the stage. He engaged directly with the crowd, walking to the edges of the enclosure to interact with fans. The stage was dismantled immediately after his short set concluded.

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Williams, who was scheduled to perform at the 2020 F1 Grand Prix before COVID cancellations, utilized his experience with major events. He previously set the entertainment bar at the 2022 AFL grand final. His performance in the Mounting Yard included a medley of his greatest hits, similar to the condensed showcase he delivered at the MCG four years prior. Kylie Rogers, the VRC chief executive, played a key role in securing his appearance at that earlier MCG event.

Evening Concert at the Elms and Crowd Dynamics

The main evening show took place at the Elms, located at the western edge of the complex. Williams entered wearing a bedazzled red tracksuit and performed for a crowd of roughly 10,000 people who had remained on-site. The atmosphere was affected by fatigue and alcohol consumption, with many attendees appearing exhausted after a day of racing. Despite this, Williams maintained high energy, using the song Strauss to begin the full-length set and coaching the audience through dance moves.

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Williams joked about the event being a posh occasion and labeled Melbourne as the poshest city in Australia outside of Adelaide. He followed this comment by describing Adelaide residents as posh bogans. The performance included him teasing the crowd and engaging in humorous patter, though some attendees struggled to follow his interactions due to exhaustion. He referenced his film character, a chimpanzee, and joked about its box office performance while clips from the movie played on screen.

Band Interactions and Personal Tributes

Williams invited the audience to judge the skills of his band members during their showcase segments. He performed covers of songs by Men At Work, with the band playing drums while he led the crowd in semaphore dance. He praised the Melbourne crowd for their response to these interactive segments. During the show, he paid tribute to his wife, Ayda Field, crediting her with saving his life. He also shared a story about contacting Noel Gallagher after the breakup of Oasis, claiming he volunteered to become the frontman.

Although he claimed Noel Gallagher rejected his offer, Williams continued to engage the audience with his hits. He performed ballads that prompted mass singalongs, proving his ability to connect with fans regardless of their initial state. The concert concluded with Williams expressing gratitude for the crowd's effort. He told Melbourne they had put in a shift and acknowledged the successful completion of his double performance at the racing event.