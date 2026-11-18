Lawyer for Robert Crawford says the Crown case alleging he strangled his wife Frances and staged a lawnmower accident is one of the weakest circumstantial cases ever seen.

A former RAAF pilot accused of strangling his wife and staging her death as a late-night lawnmower accident is facing one of the weakest circumstantial case s ever brought in a criminal court, his barrister says.

Robert John Crawford is accused of murdering his wife Frances by strangulation at the couple's property west of Brisbane in the early hours of July 30, 2024. Frances' body was found by paramedics at the bottom of a retaining wall near an overturned ride-on lawnmower at 4am, with Crawford attempting CPR. Defence barrister Saul Holt KC delivered his closing address to the jury on Wednesday.

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Defence barrister challenges circumstantial case strength

He told them the case against his client was one of the weakest circumstantial cases they would ever see in a criminal court. The jury was told the previous 45 hours of evidence had at times been hard to understand. Calling back to his opening statement in October, Holt said he would help the jury put the jigsaw puzzle together. He added that the defence would not ignore the inconvenient pieces, unlike the prosecution.

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Holt said Frances had died in a ride-on lawnmower accident at the foot of a rock wall at her own home. Crawford was a RAAF pilot who admitted to awful, unforgivable infidelities over a period of 20 years in a difficult marriage with plenty of ups and downs, his lawyer said. Holt told the jury that Crawford was not on trial for that behaviour, but the prosecution had portrayed him as a cartoon character.

He said phrases like top gun, love rat and master manipulator are not evidence. The jury was told the verdict would be easy if they asked the right questions. Holt asked whether the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Robert Crawford strangled his wife, and whether it had been proven not to be a lawnmower accident.

Lawnmower accident versus staging allegations

He said the answer was an obvious no. The jury was again shown graphic photos of Frances Crawford as she was found by police. Holt pointed to the blood stains and grass around the overturned lawnmower. He asked how anyone could fake a drag mark like that, questioning the prosecution's staging allegation. Frances had driven off the wall in the dark as her husband was on a work call, the jury heard.

Crawford did not move the mower away from lawn water sprinklers himself. Frances' text message to her husband at 11.21pm that night was described by Holt as the most important words in the trial. She texted, hey are you going to put the mower away soon. Crawford replied, give me a sec, and told his wife you can just turn the sprinklers off if that's easier.

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Holt said the prosecution has to claim the message is faked because it does not fit their theory. He warned that convicting Crawford would be a second tragedy.