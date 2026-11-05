Robert Crawford Murder Trial: RAAF Pilot's Commanding Officer Testifies on Marriage Tensions

Commanding officer Mark Seery testifies that Robert Crawford faced marital strife over his RAAF career before his wife Frances Crawford was found dead in July 2024.

Robert Crawford stands trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court charged with the murder of his wife, Frances Crawford, a forty-nine-year-old psychologist. The prosecution alleges that Mr. Crawford caused her death in July 2024 at their Upper Lockyer property in south-east Queensland before manipulating the crime scene to appear as a tragic accident.

Commanding Officer Details Marital Strife

Mark Seery, the commanding officer for RAAF pilot Robert Crawford, provided critical testimony regarding the couple's relationship dynamics. The court heard claims that Frances Crawford wanted her husband to leave the Air Force, a request that created significant tension within their marriage.

Also read Murder trial jury to visit property where Frances Crawford died

Evidence of Workplace Adjustments for Wife

Mr. Seery testified that Robert Crawford discussed his personal issues with him extensively during 2023 and 2024. The jury was shown text messages from February 2024 in which Robert Crawford noted that a joint counseling session went better than expected and stated his intention to move back into the family home the following month.

Tensions Over Work Travel and Duties

Despite the reconciliation attempt, Mr. Seery recalled that Robert Crawford expressed ongoing difficulties centered around his work travel. The officer testified that he allowed Mr. Crawford to take regular days off weekly to ease home stress and arranged for him to perform local flights only, avoiding overnight stays.

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Final Trip and Discovery of Body

Just weeks before Frances Crawford died, Robert Crawford completed a last-minute trip to Papua New Guinea. Text messages showed Mr. Crawford telling Mr. Seery that while the trip was not fun when he informed his wife, it was good for him to get away. Frances Crawford's body was later found at the bottom of a retaining wall beside an overturned ride-on lawn mower.

Prosecution Allegations and Defense Claims

Queensland Police Service Sergeant Weston testified that he did not verify the operation of the sprinkler timers found at the scene. The defense claims Mr. Crawford believed his wife was attempting to move the mower when sprinklers were scheduled to activate, though investigators noted inconsistencies in the official police narrative regarding the machinery.