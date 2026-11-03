Robert Crawford Trial Notes Detail Frances Crawford Abuse and Affairs

Court details Frances Crawford's hidden notes on husband Robert's cheating and their failing marriage during her murder trial in Queensland Supreme Court.

Prosecutors in the Robert Crawford murder trial have presented detailed handwritten notes found at the home of the victim, Frances Crawford, to the Queensland Supreme Court jury. These documents, discovered by detectives in the couple's rural south-east Queensland property, outline a deteriorating marriage marked by infidelity, emotional manipulation, and a lack of intimacy. The evidence was introduced to counter the defense's claim that the former Royal Australian Air Force pilot's death in July 2024 was a tragic accident involving a ride-on mower.

Frances Crawford's Hidden Notes on Infidelity

Forensic scientist Sergeant Owen Esaias testified that the notepad pages shown to the jury contained extensive accounts of the couple's alleged arguments and emotional struggles. Frances Crawford had documented her husband's excuses for his extramarital affairs, including a specific reference to a relationship with a woman in Western Australia that Robert met on the dating website eHarmony in 2023. In one entry, she wrote about how he gave presents to her and their children the day before sleeping with the other woman, using feelings of rejection as his justification.

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The notes also reveal Frances's internal conflict regarding the relationship, including a cost-benefit analysis for staying or leaving. The primary cost listed for staying was the potential loss of a close relationship with her daughter. She explicitly noted, "Rob may cheat. Ongoing reality," indicating her awareness of his unfaithful behavior as a permanent feature of their life. Additionally, she recorded "exit plans" and expressed that she had no patience for dealing with the trauma associated with his actions.

Blood Evidence and Crime Scene Details

Sergeant Esaias explained that testing confirmed the presence of human blood on a towel and a bathmat found in the Crawford bathroom. He identified sixteen distinct stains on the bathmat and stated that the most plausible scenario was that the blood fell vertically from a blood source. However, he acknowledged limitations in the fabric testing, meaning he could not entirely eliminate alternative explanations for how the blood was deposited on the materials.

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Regarding the physical evidence at the site where Frances Crawford's body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall, Sergeant Esaias offered several perspectives on the head injury. He testified that it was plausible the injury resulted from her head hitting the rock, but it was equally plausible that she suffered an existing injury that transferred blood onto the rock surface upon contact. This scientific testimony provides context for the red stains and hair observed on the wall sections in crime scene photographs.

Defense Arguments and Relationship Boundaries

Robert Crawford, the accused pilot, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. His defense team contends that his wife's death was an accidental result of her moving a ride-on mower because she believed the sprinklers were about to activate. This narrative stands in stark contrast to the evidence of a troubled marriage presented by the prosecution. The court previously heard about boundaries Robert agreed to upon moving back in with Frances after their separation in July 2023, which included prohibitions on masturbation, pornography, and interactions with females.

Frances's notes highlight the psychological strain of these arrangements, with one entry stating that living with Robert was harder than anticipated and lacked romance. She wrote that she felt less hope and considered giving up most of the time. The documents also reference Robert's desire to share all financial assets and cars, and his request for her to close her separate bank account for "safety," which Frances interpreted as a loss of financial autonomy and security.

Investigator Findings on Physical Trauma

Senior Constable Matthew Fender, a member of the investigating team, presented photographic evidence of the crime scene and the victim's physical condition. He noted that one of Frances's Ugg boots was missing from her right foot while the left boot remained on. Upon closer inspection of the images, investigators identified a piece of grass lodged between the big toe and second toe of her right foot, suggesting movement or contact with the ground. No fingerprints were recovered from the lawnmower, though a swab was taken from the steering wheel.

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Additional medical photography displayed in court revealed significant physical trauma, including red markings under the chin and neck, bruising on the collarbone, and a broken fingernail on the right hand. An injury to the back of the head was also documented. These details, combined with the blood-stained items in the bathroom and the location of the body, form a complex evidentiary landscape that the jury must weigh against the defense's accident theory. The trial proceedings continue as the court examines the full scope of the alleged events leading to Frances Crawford's death.