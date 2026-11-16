Investigation into teacher Robert Dart reveals systemic gaps in interstate regulation, prompting calls for a national teaching register from the National Children's Commissioner Deb Tsorbaris.

A detailed investigation by the ABC has uncovered more than 100 text messages sent to former student Mark by his teacher Robert Leslie Dart, revealing a pattern of alleged grooming that has triggered urgent demands for a national teacher register. The case involves Robert Dart, a history instructor at Warrnambool College in Victoria, who moved interstate while under investigation by the Victorian Institute of Teaching for inappropriate behavior. This incident has drawn sharp criticism from child protection advocates and government officials regarding the current fragmented regulatory framework.

Alleged Grooming Behavior and Evidence

Mark was fifteen years old when he joined Robert Dart's history class at Warrnambool College in Victoria's south-west in 2020. Over the next two years, while Mark was in Year 11, Robert Dart allegedly established a relationship that crossed professional boundaries by sending nearly one hundred text messages and making after-hours phone calls. The ABC reviewed these communications, which show Robert Dart asking on at least two dozen occasions to call, chat, or catch up with Mark, and inviting him to lunch at school.

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Further allegations include Robert Dart giving Mark long hugs and engaging in personal conversations outside of class time. In a 2019 email to Mark's mother, Lucy, Robert Dart claimed that their connection was strong and unique, stating that he got just as much out of the relationship as the student did. He also offered to care for Mark outside of school hours and sent messages on social media, including comments about Mark looking in the mirror.

Regulatory Failures and Interstate Movement

Warrnambool College reported the allegations against Robert Dart to the Victorian Education Department in November 2023. By January 2024, Robert Dart had left Victoria and began teaching at Taminmin College in the Northern Territory. The Victorian Institute of Teaching suspended Robert Dart's teaching registration on an interim basis after investigating the grooming allegations. However, the investigation was discontinued when Mark and his mother decided not to act as witnesses due to Mark's deteriorating mental health.

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Robert Dart's Victorian teaching registration lapsed in January 2025, and he has not sought to re-register in that jurisdiction. Despite this, Robert Dart emailed the ABC stating that both the Victorian Institute of Teaching and the Teachers Registration Board of the Northern Territory had determined he was a fit and proper person to be registered as a teacher. The ABC understands that the Victorian Institute of Teaching has not advised Robert Dart of such a determination at any stage.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Context

Under the Victorian Teacher's Code of Conduct, it is a violation for a teacher to communicate with a student beyond professional boundaries without a valid reason. Alison Geale, chief executive of the child protection organization Bravehearts, stated that repeated out-of-hours contact by a teacher constitutes a clear breach of boundaries. The Teachers Registration Board of the Northern Territory declined to comment on the case due to privacy issues, but the ABC understands they were not investigating Robert Dart in that jurisdiction at the time.

The National Children's Commissioner, Deb Tsorbaris, has expressed deep concern over the lack of a national register for teachers. She indicated a desire to investigate why investigators must manually email all jurisdictions individually to alert interstate colleagues about actions taken against a teacher. This manual process allows individuals like Robert Dart to move between states while under investigation, highlighting significant flaws in the current system.

Impact on Victims and Future Implications

Mark suffered a significant decline in his mental health as a result of the alleged grooming, leading to four hospitalizations in 2024. Mark stated that Robert Dart brought him down and that he came to rely on the teacher. His mother, Lucy, described being deeply affected by the impact the alleged grooming had on her son and mentioned that Robert Dart built trust with her through repeated offers of private support.

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The Victorian Institute of Teaching has stated it could reopen its investigation into Robert Dart should he attempt to re-register as a teacher in Victoria. The case has intensified calls from the National Children's Commissioner Deb Tsorbaris and organizations like Bravehearts for a unified national register. Such a system would prevent teachers under investigation or suspension in one jurisdiction from simply relocating to another state to continue working in schools.